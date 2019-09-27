PAL pilots issue complaint against airline citing unfair labour practices

The pilots of PAL Airlines have filed a complaint with the Canadian Industrial Relations Board, saying the company is ignoring their newly-assigned union.

The pilots have been represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, Int'l (ALPA) since June.

Since then, ALPA claims that instead of consulting and working with the local St. John's union representatives, management secretly made work rule changes without talking to them or providing any notice.

Unfair labour practices

The union claims PAL has altered the pilots' vacation system by bringing in a new policy that prevents them from using rightfully earned vacation time, and made changes to the pilots' sick leave system allowing management to request a sick note after a single day of leave.

Management has also introduced a rule making the use of an iPad mandatory, instead of voluntary.

"In order to force the purchase of iPads (through the company), the local management removed all paper operating manuals and navigational aids from the aircraft without proper notice to the pilots," the union said in a press release Thursday.

It said by doing that, the company is forcing pilots to operate the aircraft in a new manner with different technology.

ALPA's fourth complaint stems from a management decision made against a single employee. IThe union said a pilot was stripped of his past service credit and seniority when he transferred between airline divisions, which the union said could drastically reduce the pilot's pay and retirement contributions.

Moving forward

The airline issued a statement responding to the union's accusations, saying it "looks forward to commencing negotiations with ALPA."

PAL Airlines won't be commenting further, but said it intends to maintain a positive relationship with its pilots.

