Layoffs for 300 airline, aerospace workers with PAL Group of Companies

An airline and aerospace group with operations in Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond says it has issued temporary layoff notices to more than 300 employees.

The job reductions at the PAL Group of Companies are effective immediately.

"PAL continues to believe we are well positioned to manage through these exceptional circumstances and remain committed to restoring our operations in the months to come," CEO Jake Trainor said in a statement.

"Our focus is to make these moves now to ensure there is a strong place for everyone to come back to work in the future."

The company said it didn't take the decision lightly, and is fully committed to recalling staff as soon as it is commercially viable to do so.

PAL Airlines and Air Borealis will begin operating on a reduced schedule as of today.

According to the company's website, the PAL Group includes PAL Aerospace, which is headquartered in St. John's and has three international offices and three others across Canada; Halifax-based mission-system software company CarteNav Solutions and fixed-based operator Atlantic Avionics; Moncton-based Atlantic Flight College; and Abu Dhabi-based PAL Aerospace Services Aircraft Maintenance LLC.

