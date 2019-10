PAL Airlines investigating data breach involving customer, employee information

A St. John's-based airline is investigating a data breach it says may have exposed employees' and customers' personal information.

PAL Airlines says the "data security incident" appears to be limited to one email account containing information collected for the company's employee pass travel program.

Exposed data may include names, dates of birth and credit card information.

PAL Airlines says it will work with the Federal Privacy Commissioner in its investigation.

The company is in the process of contacting affected customers.

It says more information will be made available as the investigation continues.

