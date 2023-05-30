PAL Airlines inches closer to deal to fly more routes under Air Canada Express brand

PAL Airlines has signed a letter of intent with Air Canada that could see more routes in eastern Canada. (CBC)

PAL Airlines has signed a letter of intent with Air Canada that could see more routes for eastern Canada, according to a press release issued Tuesday.

The proposal, which hasn't been finalized, would see PAL acquire up to six more Dash 8-400 planes, which would be operated on behalf of Air Canada under its Express brand. The term is up to five years for regional routes in eastern Canada.

The routes operated by PAL on behalf of Air Canada would be an addition to the company's existing schedule and chartered flight network in eastern and Atlantic Canada.

"PAL Airlines has steadily built its extensive presence in eastern and Atlantic Canada by pursuing the strategic growth of sustainable, essential services that provide connectivity to national carrier networks," said PAL president Calvin Ash in the press release.

"This proposed arrangement with Air Canada is a complementary extension of that strategy. It would support continued growth in our operation, deepen our ability to build regional connectivity, and fortify PAL Airlines' presence in the communities who have always supported our development."

