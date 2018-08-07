Art expert comes to St. John's looking for undiscovered — but valuable — pieces

Think that painting Nan gave you might have value beyond the sentimental? You might be interested in the services of Consignor Canadian Fine Art, which can tell you if your masterpiece is gaudy or a goldmine.

Consignor president Rob Cowley, an expert in Canadian art, is at The Rooms Tuesday to provide free verbal appraisals — by appointment — for paintings, prints and sculptures, in the hopes of uncovering notable artwork.

As of Monday evening, the event was booked up and there is no drop-in availability, but Cowley said people can email Consigner with images and detail of the artwork and they can provide their services to you virtually.

Some of the past uncovered works include a collection of Jack Bush prints that spend decades stored under a bed and sold for $57,000. A Lawren Harris sketch set a sales record at more than $977,000 in 2016.

The $41K strudels

The appraisal events have paid off for Cowley — and unsuspected art collectors — in the past. Take the story of the man who came into Consignor's Toronto gallery a few years ago, four paintings in hand.

The first three were duds, Cowley said, just copies of more famous Italian works.

Is your work of art a print? Look for a number indicating a limited edition, as seen on this David Blackwood print. A print is often less valuable. (CBC)

"The fourth painting he pulled out and said, 'Well, what about this?' and expected nothing," Cowley said.

"My colleague and I looked at each other and thought we were being put on."

What the man held was actually a painting by William Kurelek, a Canadian artist from Alberta, and the painting was one that was previously unknown.

The painting had come to the man's family thanks to a chance meeting and some delicious baked goods.

William Kurelek's painting Ukranian Proverb of a Child in the Snow, which hung on a family wall until brought in to an appraisal and selling for $45,000. (Submitted)

"His parents had actually met Kurelek by chance, and had given him a basket of strudel because he had remarked how tasty it was at a neighbour's house," Cowley said.

Three days later Kurelek had come back and gifted the couple with a painting, which hung on their wall as a keepsake for years.

It sold for around $45,000.

What makes an artwork worth thousands?

A story like that can increase a painting's price at auction, Cowley said, but there are several other factors that play a role in the value of an artwork.

The artist matters, of course, as can the size of an artwork or its subject.

Sometimes popular culture ups an artist's value.

The 2017 film Maudie, shot in Trinity Bay, has increased the profile — and selling price — of Nova Scotia artist Maud Lewis, whose paintings were selling for $5,000 to $10,000 about a decade ago.

This winter logging scene painting by Maud Lewis was brought in to Cowley at an appraisal in Halifax and was brought in by the first client of the day. (CBC)

"The movie has changed her market dramatically at auction," Cowley said.

"We recently sold a painting for a record $36,000."

It's a high price for any artist, particularly for one who sold her work for $5 to $10 per piece during her lifetime.

"I can only imagine her reaction to seeing the prices now."

