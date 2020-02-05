How a 7-year-old's painting went viral and became a T-shirt — and maybe a force for good

When seven-year-old Seth Morgan's painting went viral on Facebook following a monstrous blizzard on Newfoundland's east coast, fame and fortune were the first things on the youngster's mind.

While that may come later on in life for the aspiring artist, right now, his design is being printed on T-shirts with all proceeds going to The Gathering Place, a non-profit in St. John's that provides food, medicine, dental work, clothing and more to the city's less fortunate.

"I thought that it was very, very, very weird," Morgan said of the prospect that his painting will now be sported by other people.

Morgan's painting came to him after just one lesson at Different Strokes Art Studio in St. John's.

Julia Halfyard, Morgan's mother, told CBC News that the painting was first posted on a popular Facebook group, which came together during the January blizzard and exploded with membership from all over the world as curious on-lookers kept up to date with happenings in Newfoundland after one of the worst storms in the island's recent history.

Seth Morgan took only one art class before producing his popular painting. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

From there, Halfyard said she began getting messages from people hoping to get themselves a print.

"Then the idea came to us that maybe this is a great way to do community give-back," she said.

"We're all about that in my family. Even though they're just children it's important to learn that there's others as well that could use the help."

Seth Morgan's painting can now be worn a T-shirt. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Now the family is printing T-shirts. The Travel Bug, The Bees Knees and Twisted Sisters Boutique have offered to carry them, while Halfyard will sell them directly to customers.

And as for choosing The Gathering Place, Halfyard said that idea came from keeping a close eye on social media during the eight-day St. John's state of emergency, The Gathering Place being one of few places remaining open to provide services to people who otherwise have few options.

"I was personally very grateful that they remained open, and served food and provided a place for them," she said.

"We were cozy and warm. We didn't lose power. We didn't have our street plowed, but we waited it out and knew we were safe and wondered if others were."

