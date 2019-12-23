N.L. toddler travelling to U.S. for treatment for rare condition

A family from Marystown will be travelling to Chicago in the new year so their three-year-old can get the surgery she needs for a very rare medical condition.

Paige Brushett has congenital melanocytic nevus. It affects just one in 500,000 births, so her family has been having a hard time finding a doctor who can help, her mom said.

"Before she was born, we had no idea that she had any conditions," said Stephanie Brushett.

Paige was born Oct. 6, 2016, at the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre, with black legs and black spots on her face.

We just tell her she's beautiful every day and teach her to stand up for herself. - Stephanie Brushett

Doctors were stumped.

But after going to the Janeway Children's Hospital in St. John's, it was determined she had CMN, which leaves children at a greater risk for melanoma. It can also invade other tissues, such as those in the brain and spinal cord.

Paige's parents didn't know she had the condition until she was born in October 2016. (GoFundMe)

"I was terrified. It was just this rare condition," said Brushett. "I had no idea what to look for, who to turn to for support. So I just wanted to take it one day at a time."

About 25 per cent of the toddler's body is covered in dark spots, and she is starting to realize the difference in her skin.

"We just tell her she's beautiful every day and teach her to stand up for herself," Brushett said.

The options presented in St. John's included waiting until Paige was a teenager for the moles to be removed. But Stephanie Brushett said she wanted the procedure done sooner.

After being turned down by several surgeons, Paige will soon be on her way to Chicago for the procedure.

Brushett said her daughter goes for biopsies every year, and already has scarring.

"I feel if we wait, there's a higher chance of Paige getting bullied, and a higher chance of her being in pain," she said.

"This is going to take up three months of her life.… I don't think sending her to school with those [tissue expanders] would be a good idea."

Tissue expanders are used by reconstructive surgeons to spur the body to grow additional skin.

The family will be in the U.S. for three weeks and will have to return to Chicago months later for a followup. The surgeon will cost $40,000, not including accommodations.

"I've had so many people who have donated or offered to donate an item that they sell or do a 50/50. There's been so much help offered to us, that's what we're relying on right now."

