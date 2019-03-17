Sea of green: St. Patrick's Day means big business in St. John's
For one bar, St. Patrick's Day is week-long event
With the sun barely up over Cabot Tower Sunday morning, there were already lineups at Irish bars in downtown St. John's.
St. Patrick's Day always draws thousands of people looking to pay homage to the Irish saint by donning green, dancing a few jigs and sipping a few sociables.
But for one St. John's bar, the event starts long before March 17.
"We kicked if off last Saturday with our family event," O'Reilly's owner Brenda O'Reilly said.
The bar will showcase over 30 bands playing more than 100 hours of live music.
"We put a lot of effort and energy into it," said O'Reilly.
"On St. Patrick's Day we will employ over 100 people. It's a big deal for us."
One of the highlights of March 17 is the bar's annual St. Patrick's Day breakfast. At $40 a person it is the hottest ticket in town.
O'Rielly said this year, tickets were gone by Jan. 10 — the earliest it's ever sold out.
"Two months before St. Patrick's Day, we were sold out," she said.
When the breakfast ends, the doors open up and crowds fill the bar.
All over George Street, bars welcome in the Irish revellers and many of them get downtown by taxi.
"This is one of the busiest holidays here," Jiffy Cab's Lou Bennett said.
The yellow car cab company had more than 30 vehicles on the road and Bennett answered the constantly-ringing phone to help people get where they need to go.
"A little bit busier than a regular Sunday, but it will pick up and start going a bit crazy," he said of the day ahead.
"There's nice weather, so they will get downtown today for St. Patrick's Day."
While the party goes into the wee hours Monday morning, the planning for next year starts soon after.
O'Reilly has no intentions of slowing down, and after 22 years St. Paddy's Day is as big as ever.
"We love it, that's why we do it."
