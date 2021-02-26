This artist is depicting women's struggles on an unusual canvas: menstrual pads

Iranian Artist Nasim Makaremi moved to St. John's in October, and has been embroidering intricate designs and patterns onto sanitary pads. (Submitted by Nasim Makaremi)

A St. John's artist originally from Iran is bringing her big designs to a small — and highly personal — canvas, designing intricate patterns on women's menstrual pads.

"I have an obsession with women's issues and their feelings," Nasim Makaremi said in an interview with CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

"My artwork is inspired by women's struggles and their feelings, focusing on pressures due to modern life and social expectations of a woman."

A painter who has also worked in other disciplines, Makaremi moved to Newfoundland and Labrador in October with her husband, a student at Memorial University.

Makaremi sees her work as an expression of sexuality, censorship and women's experiences in developing countries.

Makaremi's art features intricate design patterns, which she compares to the work done on a loom in Iran. (Nasim Makaremi)

Makaremi said the art also serves as a connection between her own interests and her old home, where the intricate patterns commonly found in looms in Iran now inspire her work.

"I think it's a link with the past," she said. "I want to show connection between textiles and women. Women mostly believe it's the ultimate feminine symbol … It's a taboo subject."

Makaremi's art has been exhibited internationally, including showcases as far away as London. The positive reception to her work in this province has led to an upcoming exhibition at Eastern Edge Gallery in St. John's.

Makaremi's art will be on display at Eastern Edge Gallery in St. John's. (Nasim Makaremi)

"When people see these works, most of them like it. It gives me energy to keep it [going]," she said.

Since coming to St. John's, Makaremi said she has been welcomed by the local art community, and hopes to continue her work here for the foreseeable future.

"Now I'm an artist in St. John's. I want to study fine art," she said.

"St. John's people are so friendly and I love [the] St. John's weather," she added. "It's so different. But I love snow."