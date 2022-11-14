No foul play in death of man whose body was found in Port aux Basques, says RCMP
The RCMP says its investigation into a body found in a residential area of Channel-Port aux Basques in late October found no evidence of wrongdoing.
Body was found outdoors in late October in residential area
The RCMP says it has found no evidence of wrongdoing related to a body found in a residential area of Channel-Port aux Basques in late October.
On Oct. 23, a body of a man in his 20s was found in the Main Street West area of the town, on Newfoundland's west coast.
At the time, the RCMP said it was a sudden death.
In a press release Monday morning, the police force said it is still waiting for findings from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.