Hungover? Oxygen Bar downtown St. John's says it can help

Walk into O2 Brute? Oxygen Bar, located at the end of George Street on top of Yes B'ys Social Bar, and you'll find open windows and air purifying machines sitting out of sight under the bar.

"It filters out the hydrogen, the nitrogen, the carbon the methane — everything else that's in the air — and it purifies the oxygen to about 90 to 92 per cent purity," O2 employee Justin Foley said.

The machine used to purify oxygen at O2 Brute? (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Air flows in through the window, through the purifying machine, then through tubes into containers of scented liquid.

Patrons put on nasal cannulas — thin tubes that deliver the air — and breathe in bubbling oxygen.

"It's a very energizing thing … It's like putting a better-quality gas into a car, it's putting better-quality oxygen into your body — into your bloodstream," Foley said.

"It just makes everything perform that much better."

Hangover helper?

"When I do it I feel very energized," added Yes B'ys owner, Tara O'Reilly.

"I feel like I have a lot better cognitive function and I just feel like it carries with me throughout the day."

Both said the aromatherapy helps with everyday ailments and, notably, hangovers.

O'Reilly first tried an oxygen bar while jet lagged in Las Vegas. She went back multiple times that trip and didn't need convincing when O2 Brute? owner Mark Andrews proposed opening his oxygen bar in the upstairs portion of her business. (The business name is a play on Julius Caesar's last words in the famous Shakespeare play.)

Scented liquid bubbles with freshly filtered oxygen. (Ted Dillion/CBC)

There isn't strong medical evidence for oxygen therapy for those who don't require it for a medical condition, and in 2012 the Canadian Society of Respiratory Therapists issued a position statement advising against the use of oxygen therapy to those who do not require it.

Oxygen bars have their fans, but they still say there are limits to the potential benefits.

"There's a limit to how good you can feel, that's kind of just the curse of the human condition," said Foley.

"So if you're already feeling good, you're not going to be made to feel sublime."

Oxygen at O2 Brute? costs $1.00 per minute.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador