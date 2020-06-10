Labrador doctor sanctioned for sexual comments facing hearing on another allegation

A Labrador doctor who was disciplined in 2016 and 2018 after five patients complained of inappropriate touching and sexual comments is facing another hearing because of a sixth complaint.

The College of Physicians of Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador said Dr. Adekunle Williams Owolabi has not been licensed to practise medicine in Newfoundland and Labrador since Nov. 26, 2018.

A date for his next disciplinary hearing has not been set, and the college is not providing details about the complaint that triggered it or why he is no longer licensed to practise.

In 2016, a tribunal found Owolabi guilty of four professional misconduct complaints made against him and suspended his licence to practise for six months.

Owolabi speaks with his lawyer Paul Stokes at his professional misconduct hearing in St. John's in 2016. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Four women in Western Labrador, where Owolabi was a family physician, said the doctor made sexual comments and/or touched them inappropriately while they were receiving treatment from him.

At the 2016 hearings, one patient testified that Owolabi behaved inappropriately when she visited him for a pelvic exam

She said he hugged her and whispered in her ear, "You have a beautiful c--t, does your husband tell you that?"

Another complainant testified that during a pelvic examination, Owolabi asked, "Do you like big ones or small ones?"

Chaperone must be present

She said Owolabi made the comments while she was pregnant, undressed from the waist down, and had her feet in stirrups.

The decision to sanction Owolabi was given in St. John's at a professional misconduct hearing conducted by a tribunal panel established by the college..

In addition to the six-month suspension of his medical licence, the tribunal ordered Owolabi to have a chaperone present when he sees female patients for two years after returning to his practice.

He was also ordered to take a training course about respecting patients and pay $75,000 toward the costs of holding hearings.

When his licence suspension ended, Owolabi returned to practising medicine at the Labrador West Health Centre in Labrador City.

MD acknowledges misconduct after 5th complaint

In 2018, a fifth allegation about a clinical encounter was resolved through the college's alternative dispute resolution process.

In that case the patient alleged Owolabi had made inappropriate comments to her during a medical appointment in the summer of 2014. She also alleged Owolabi made inappropriate contact with her without a legitimate medical reason.

In this case, Owolabi admitted his behaviour constituted professional misconduct. He agreed he had made inappropriate comments or questions reflecting a lack of respect for patient's dignity or privacy. He also acknowledged he had touched a patient inappropriately without legitimate medical reason.

Owolabi was reprimanded for his professional misconduct, and the requirement to have a chaperone present when seeing female patients was extended by another six months.

The college said it will post the date of Owolabi's next hearing on its website when the time and place of the hearing have been determined.

