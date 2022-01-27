Owners of new Mexican restaurant in Corner Brook betting on local support under health restrictions

As two hopeful restaurateurs prepare to open a new Mexican-inspired eatery on Newfoundland's west coast, they hope COVID-19 public health restrictions won't deter customers.

Jorge Cortes and Diego Serrano have been busy renovating and preparing the restaurant space in Hotel Corner Brook for months now, replacing the flooring, painting and decorating for new venture Tlachuache, which the couple hope to open mid-February.

"We are scared but we are excited at the same time," said Cortes.

Under Alert Level 4 of the provincial government's COVID-19 restrictions, restaurants may open only at 50 per cent capacity as long as physical distancing allows.

Cortes, who studied at culinary school in Mexico City, moved to Corner Brook three years ago, planning to open his own establishment. He has worked at restaurants in the area before, and feels customers will support his new venture — in whatever way public health restrictions allow.

Supporting local

"If it is not dine in, then they will have takeout. If not takeout, then delivery. They do not mind. They want to keep supporting the businesses, " Cortes said.

"We know people are going to come if the food is good. And the food is really good. Because they are willing to support whoever is open."

But the post-Christmas slowdown has been difficult for some restaurant owners in the city of about 20,000 people, forcing them to adjust their service.

The Crooked Feeder Gastropub in Corner Brook closed in January, saying it's too difficult to operate under Alert level 4. The owners hope to reopen in February. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

The Crooked Feeder Gastropub announced earlier this month it would close temporarily, citing difficulties under current restrictions. The owners hope to reopen Feb. 10 but say business owners are struggling.

"Small businesses are hurting very bad and more will likely close unless we are given meaningful and tangible help from all levels of government," wrote co-owner Ray Brake in a message to CBC News.

Newfound Sushi, a popular spot on Broadway, has been offering only takeout since December, but the owners say customers are still ordering consistently.

And a new Indian grocery store and takeout that opened late last year, Taste East, is allowing only four customers inside at a time.

Still going to open

Cortes and Serrano have spent months renovating the restaurant space in Hotel Corner Brook into Tlachuache. (Submitted by Jorge Cortes)

Cortes and Serrano are forging ahead, with the first food shipment expected this week while they put the final touches on the restaurant's kitchen. They plan to open Feb. 14 and hope restrictions allow customers to dine in.

"We want the first experience with us to be dine-in with the music and the decoration and everything. If it is not possible, then what can we do? We are going to try our best to make them feel like they are in Mexico," he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador