With long waits for a service dog, some folks are training their own
Beth Pratt couldn't wait years to get a service dog from an organization, so she's training her pet instead
Beth Pratt has taught her dog to sit and roll over, but Windigo can also retrieve pill bottles and open wheelchair accessible doors. It's the result of countless hours of training, far more than Pratt ever planned to put in when she got Windigo as a puppy.
"I never intended for her to be a service dog. She was just going to be another one of my pets," said Pratt.
But plans changed because of her health. Pratt lives with a disability, a neurological disorder that affects her balance and the strength in her hands. It's also getting worse over time.
A few years ago, Pratt decided to get a service animal — in her case, a mobility dog. It could help her in all sorts of ways, from steadying her while walking to opening doors to picking up a dropped purse or cellphone. But when Pratt applied to organizations that provide service animals in Canada, her plans were brought to heel.
"I sent in the form, but then I got a letter back saying they weren't taking applications and the waiting list was five years," she said. "So now they have such a backlog that they won't take applications for who knows how long that's going to be for."
If you can afford it, you can skip the waiting lists and buy a trained service animal, but the cost can run into the tens of thousands. Instead, Pratt chose a different path: she's training her own.
It's perfectly legal, and becoming more popular as demand for service animals has surged. There's even a new business in St. John's that helps people train their pets to become service animals.
Watch the video above to see how it's done.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?