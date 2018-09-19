No driver's licence? No problem! 15-year-old wins NASCAR Division I debut in Avondale

Owen Groves isn't old enough to have a driver's licence — but the 15-year-old from Heart's Delight made his NASCAR Division I race debut this past weekend.

More than that, he won — taking both legs of the Wounded Warrior 75 race on Sunday.

I was not nervous at all, which was strange. I just wanted to put in a race. - Owen Groves

Groves told CBC's St. John's Morning Show he started amateur racing when he was 10 after he was exposed to the sport by an uncle.

"I knew I just had to step in to it and try it out," he said.

Owen Groves won his second straight Bandolero championship in Avondale on Sunday. (Submitted)

He started with what's known as "Bandolero cars," built like miniature stock cars often for younger drivers, with a top speed of around 120 km/h. On Sunday, before driving in the Division I race, Groves won his second straight Bandolero season championship.

Driving against racers with actual licences

For the Division 1 race, he drove the larger, more powerful and slightly faster Sportsman cars at Eastbound Speedway, against much older competitors.

"You got a lot of tough competitors and a lot of competition with the big guys like Wayne Walsh and Josh Collins, the big names here on the Rock. It's just a lot more fun," he said.

Not only that, he raced against the uncle who introduced him to the sport — Jason Groves, the 2016 Eastbound champion.

Not nervous

What surprised the younger Groves, he said, is that he didn't feel any pressure.

"I was not nervous at all, which was strange. I just wanted to put in a race."

Groves hopes to pursue auto racing professionally. (Submitted)

The teen hopes to turn his passion into a profession.

Right now, he practises on a racing simulator he has at home. His friends think it's cool that he races at all.

"To win, that's even better," he said.

"I was talking to my friend last week, and he said, 'Imagine if you goes in there and wins the weekend.' I'm like, 'Well, that's not going to happen, not in the first race.' And it did happen, so I'm happy."

