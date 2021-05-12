Anyone 40 or older can now get a COVID-19 vaccination in N.L.
2nd time vaccine eligibility has been expanded this week
COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to anyone 40 or older across Newfoundland and Labrador, with eligibility set to expand further in the coming days.
The province's four health authorities expanded their eligibility Wednesday to include those 40 and over.
The changes make a vaccine available to more people, with more than 200,000 people in Newfoundland and Labrador already having at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and all of the health authorizes vaccinating people under Phase 3 of the province's vaccine plan.
It's also the second time this week that the province's vaccine eligibility has broadened, as the shot was made available to anyone 50 and older as well as household members of rotational workers, truck drivers and flight crews on Monday.
That includes children of the above listed workers, but they are eligible only for the Pfizer vaccine, and must be between the ages of 12 and 17.
On Friday, vaccinations will be expanded again to include anyone 30 or older, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said during Wednesday's provincial briefing.
The remainder of the eligible population, those 12 and older, can start booking appointments on Monday, May 17, Fitzgerald said.
Public health is also reminding people not to schedule an appointment for a vaccine if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.
Appointments can be booked through the provincial government's COVID-19 website.
