Workers from outside N.L. exempt from COVID-19 isolation order at MUN's science building

Local contractors at the new science complex on Memorial University's campus in St. John's are working alongside those travelling in from outside the province who have not self-isolated, despite restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

General contractor Marco says safety is a significant priority, and that it's following public health orders, as they permit some workers from outside the province to go straight to work when they arrive in Newfoundland and Labrador.

CBC News has received three complaints from people who fear workers who've come from other parts of Canada to MUN's Core Science facility construction site are not following the order that people arriving in the province have to self-isolate for 14 days to prevent the spread COVID-19.

Marco said those fears are unfounded.

"We take the health and safety of our workers seriously and we are doing everything that is asked of us and more," said Christopher Hickman, CEO and Chair of Marco.

"We don't make the rules. We just follow them."

MUN says it requires compliance with health orders

Memorial University also said it is confident public health orders are being followed at the worksite of the new Core Science Facility, which is nearing completion.

"Memorial requires construction sites on campus comply with provincial public health regulations. In this case, Service NL has advised that asymptomatic construction workers entering the province can work immediately but, when not working, must self-isolate for 14 days.That applies to some workers onsite at the Core Science Facility," said a university statement sent to CBC News.

Broad exemption applies to many N.L. sectors

On April 22 an exemption order was made to Newfoundland and Labrador's public health emergency orders.

The exemption states workers in the trade, transportation, mining, agriculture, hydro-electric and oil and gas sectors – who do not have symptoms of infection with the virus – are not required to self-isolate for 14 days before going to work, but they must do so when they are not at work.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, spoke specifically about the exemption for construction workers at Tuesday's public COVID-19 briefing.

"People coming in to do critical work on construction projects are not required to self-isolate during working hours for the safety of the project. ... I'm not a construction expert, but there are things that have to happen to ensure that the project is safe," said Fitzgerald.

No COVID-19 at construction sites: Marco

Hickman confirmed that workers from other parts of Canada are employed at MUN's Core Science site.

"It's not possible to do the work without them. Some trades workers are not available in this province," he said.

Hickman said measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 are delaying construction projects as work is happening more slowly in order to keep people safe, and they have noticed an increase in the number of people missing work time.

"We understand that people want to protect their health and we have had a great deal of absentee workers," he said.

Hickman said there have been no cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 at any of Marco's construction sites in five Canadian provinces.

