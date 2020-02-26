Skip to Main Content
8 charged after bust at Outlaws club in Grand Falls-Windsor
Nfld. & Labrador·Updated

Project Barbarian, an investigation that led to multiple arrests at the Outlaws motorcycle clubhouse in Grand Falls-Windsor, has resulted in eight men being charged.

6 of the men are from Grand Falls-Windsor, 1 is from Botwood and other is from Peterview

CBC News ·
Police displayed some of the items they seized from a weekend raid at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club in Grand Falls-Windsor on Saturday, Feb. 22. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

An RCMP operation called "Project Barbarian" has led to eight people charged with drug trafficking in Grand Falls-Windsor after a weekend raid.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, police said they have laid eight charges of trafficking cocaine related to the bust, which happened at the Outlaws Motorcycle Club clubhouse in Grand Falls-Windsor on Saturday, while about 30 people were inside. 

The RCMP said six of the eight people charged are part of the "Fallen Few" — a support group for the Outlaws Motorcycle Club. Police say the club is a "one-percenter" organization, and allege it has links to crime. In 2018, police said the Outlaws were looking to expand their presence in Newfoundland.

"The common term '1% Club' distinguishes outlaw motorcycle riders from the majority of motorcycle enthusiasts who are law-abiding citizens. It's worn as a symbol by outlaw bikers and often seen as a pin, patch or tattoo," according to the RCMP.

Police say they seized several items, including cocaine, phones, patches and other clothing related to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and the Fallen Few

The Outlaws clubhouse in Grand Falls-Windsor displays a flag with a diamond logo containing the words "Outlaws 1%er." The clubhouse is located in a complex across from a gas station, and next to Central Health's community health building.

The men facing charges of trafficking cocaine are Jimmy Lee Newman, 36; Anthony Chow, 33; Michael Hayes, 23; Timothy Andrews, 28; Ryan Ballard, 28; Alonzo Brown, 62; Tyson Higgins, 27; Dean Langdon, 25.

All of the men are from Grand Falls-Windsor, except Higgins, who is from Botwood, and Brown, who is from Peterview.

Chow has a criminal record that includes breaking and entering. The last conviction on record was for an offence in 2007.

With files from Garrett Barry

