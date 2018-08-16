Outlaw motorcycle gangs expected in central Newfoundland this weekend, warn police

The RCMP are warning people about an expected increase in outlaw motorcycle gang members in central Newfoundland this weekend.

A press release from the police early Thursday afternoon said the public may see groups of riders on roads and in communities this weekend. A spokesperson for the police told CBC gangs usually have a planned run around this time every year, and police expect the numbers to be bigger than usual.

"We expect to see increased of numbers of outlaw motorcycle gang members in our province this weekend, particularly in central Newfoundland," said Staff Sgt. Steve Conohan of the RCMP's criminal investigation division in the press release.

"Outlaw motorcycle gangs are known to be involved in illegal activities, despite their attempts to present themselves as good community citizens. We urge the public not to engage with them. Instead, we ask that any sightings or suspected illegal activity be reported to the police."

1% patch

The release notes law-abiding motorcycle riders shouldn't be confused with outlaw gangs, which wear a "1%" patch to identify riders as people who don't "follow the law or society's rules," according to the police. Gang colours often include a leather vest with a club logo on the back, with patches and pins on the front.

"Criminal activity associated with outlaw motorcycle gangs includes drug trafficking, fraud, counterfeiting, money laundering, human trafficking, contraband smuggling, prostitution, extortion, violence and illegal gaming," says the release.​

The police are asking anyone with information on illegal activities or sightings of outlaw gangs to call the nearest police detachment or Crime Stoppers.

