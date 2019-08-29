After 40 minutes, outfitter lands 51-pound codfish

There is one more weekend left to this summer's recreational cod fishery but for a man from Margaree, N.L., nothing will trump the fish he helped land on Sunday.

Chris Farrell is an outfitter who was out of the water between Isle aux Morts and Margaree, when a woman from Ontario said she had something on her line.

"She said she can't keep the rod, it was pulling out of her hands. So I took the rod," Farrell told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning.

"[I thought] she must have been in a big halibut," Farrell said.

It took 40 minutes to get the 51-pound codfish out of the water.

'This fish is gonna make the news'

"She didn't get that excited because she must have thought it was something we see often. I said, no this is something rare," he said.

"I said, 'This fish is gonna make the news.'"

Farrell has been an outfitter for four years, taking people from all over the world fishing. He would consider a 25-pound cod a good-sized fish, let alone one that is double that weight.

But as for taste?

"It's probably not the best. I picked a lot of worms out of it," he said.

