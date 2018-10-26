Skip to Main Content
Fuel spilled in vehicle accidents closes part of Outer Ring Road in St. John's
After multiple accidents Thursday afternoon, the Outer Ring Road eastbound lanes are still closed between Thorburn Road and the Team Gushue Highway.

The eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road between Thorburn Road and the Team Gushue Highway are closed Friday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Parts of the Outer Ring Road in St. John's are still closed Friday morning, after fuel and oil spilled during multiple motor vehicle accidents on Thursday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road from Thorburn Road to the Team Gushue Highway are closed, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Thorburn Road along Mount Scio Road.

Heavy rains made it impossible for crews to clean up after there were four accidents Thursday afternoon on that section of the highway, police said. Crews remain on scene Friday morning tending to the mess, they said.

Multiple injuries

Several people were taken to hospital after Thursday's crashes, and police were urging drivers to avoid the highway.

One collision involved a recycling transport truck.

Police have not yet confirmed how serious the injuries are.

