Outer Ring Road work means some ramp closures, lane reductions next week
Paving, improving drainage are part of the work being done on the highway
Certain on- and off-ramps on the Outer Ring Road will be closed for drivers, during non-rush hour times, as roadwork gets underway.
Workers will be paving sections of the highway between Logy Bay Road and the Route 2 interchange.
Ramps being paved, beginning next week, include:
- The ramp leading from the westbound Outer Ring Road onto Pitts Memorial Drive.
- The ramp leading from the eastbound Trans-Canada Highway onto Pitts Memorial Drive.
- The ramp leading from Pitts Memorial Drive onto westbound Trans-Canada Highway.
The ramps will be closed to travellers during the day, but will remain open for morning and evening rush hour traffic.
The provincial government didn't cite specific times or hours, and also didn't state how long the work would take to complete.
Lane reductions
Crews will also be making improvements to drainage at the median on Outer Ring Road between Thorburn Road and Topsail Road.
The work will help reduce water buildup during times of heavy rain and includes the installation of new asphalt gutter and drainage systems, new culverts and highway shoulder repairs.
The eastbound and westbound Outer Ring Road will be reduced to one lane in this area due to heavy equipment and crews working near the median. The work is planned for outside rush hour times, too.
Motorists can expect traffic delays and should take alternate routes where possible, says the government.
