Outer Cove Marines re-entering Newfoundland's top senior hockey league after 2-decade hiatus

The Outer Cove Marines are returning to the Avalon East Senior Hockey League this season. From left, James Cadigan, coach Alex Snow and general manager Tommy Beckett are all part of the group bringing the team back. (Submitted by Tommy Beckett)

It's been over two decades since the blue and gold jerseys of the Outer Cove Marines hit the ice as part of Newfoundland's senior hockey circuit, but that extended hiatus is set to end this month.

The Wexford Estate Rob Roy Outer Cove Marines are the sixth team to join the Avalon East Senior Hockey League. The AESHL is Newfoundland's top senior hockey league, but has seen teams come and go in recent years — highlighted in 2017 when only one team was enrolled in the league.

Tommy Beckett, the team's general manager, says the last time the Marines hit the ice as the Marines was in the mid-1980s.

The team temporarily rejoined the league as the Northeast Eagles — who folded from the league in 2018 — in order to retain the rights to some players before returning to the Marines brand.

Beckett said it's exciting to bring Outer Cove and the Cape St. Francis region back into the top flight of senior hockey.

"There was community rivalries, as you can imagine. And some great hockey, and a lot of great hockey players have come through that league," Beckett told CBC News in a recent interview.

"We're trying to bring all of these communities together. We want to have a very community based-hockey club for Friday night home games."

Beckett, a former player for the Marines, fondly remembers his time wearing the blue and gold. The local crowd was key in creating a home ice advantage, he said.

"When it came playoff time, those arenas don't hold a huge amount of people. But I can guarantee you every single person was squat in there as best they could. It was just a great feeling, and that's exactly what we're trying to bring back now with this team," he said.

The Marines will play at the Jack Byrne Arena in Torbay beginning later this fall. (Submitted by Tommy Beckett)

The team is partnering with the Ron Cadigan Foundation for their return to the ice, a foundation that supports minor hockey by sourcing hockey gear, providing ice time and more.

Ron's son, James, is part of the group bringing the team back.

"Ron was an exceptional player for the Outer Cove Marines for many, many years back in the day," Beckett said. "Any proceeds that we can pull together, it will be a big factor in us helping that foundation move forward."

There's still a lot of work to be done before the season kicks off later this fall, Beckett said, but everyone involved to bringing Outer Cove hockey back into the spotlight when they take to the ice at the Jack Byrne Arena in Torbay.

"I don't think I could be more excited," he said. "I love the game, I love that community, and I love the passion that's going to come out of there."