Outer Battery resident 'severely disappointed' by city's response to lighting dispute

Outer Battery resident Christina Smith says the City of St. John's is enabling her neighbour, Colin Way, by voting against an amendment that would allow for the creation of a light nuisance bylaw. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The St. John's Outer Battery resident at the centre of a protest against a security lighting system says she's disappointed — but not necessarily surprised — at the city's decision to deny opening a door that would prevent the situation from continuing.

Christina Smith has led the campaign against her neighbour, Colin Way, since May. Way has installed bright floodlights on his home which shine intensely across the entire neighbourhood. Smith has told CBC News the lights are a health and safety concern in the Outer Battery and across the city.

All city councillors, with the exception of St. John's Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary, voted against a motion to ask the province to make an amendment to the City of St. John's Act that would allow the city to then usher in a nuisance lighting bylaw.

"I was severely disappointed," Smith said Tuesday.

"The bylaw that Calgary has, the nuisance lighting bylaw, is three lines long. This needn't take a lot of research. They could have this done and keep going on the nuisance bylaw and have a wonderful bylaw in place when they finally get the City of St. John's Act updated."

Smith was the organizer of a largely attended protest outside city hall that called on the city to take action. Liberal MHA for St. John's East-Quidi Vidi John Abbott attended the protest — which Smith says she and residents were moved by — critiquing the city for their response.

"I'm still amazed at the city's response. On many levels. Just given the antics of the past couple of weeks where the deputy mayor says she's putting in a motion and then the mayor came out to basically undo that, which I really couldn't understand, and then threw something else on the table," Abbott said.

St. John's Mayor Danny Breen has been against the idea of the amendment since it was first brought up, and has said he would prefer the St. John's Act be entirely reworked as opposed to one amendment. He refused to answer questions from CBC News on the topic Tuesday.

Ward 2 Councillor Ophelia Ravencroft appeared at the meeting by video conference, citing safety concerns in the council chambers due to vitriol surrounding the issue on social media. Ravencroft also declined an interview with CBC News.

More lights installed

Following Monday's vote, Smith said residents woke up to a surprise from Way on Tuesday.

"We woke up to more lights," she said. "We're getting more lights up. He's putting up more lights as we speak."

Smith said the city's decision to deny the motion is enabling her neighbour to do whatever he wants.

More lights were installed on Colin Way's home in the Outer Battery Tuesday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

"It feels like we've been betrayed by the city, and we've been betrayed at every turn…. Every single issue we've approached them about, it's always the same answer. 'We can't do anything.'" she said.

"They are afraid of litigation. He's suing several people in our neighbourhood for going up against him for just saying things."

Smith said the lights won't make her leave her home of over three decades, and wants the city the put the residents of the Outer Battery first over the political discourse.

CBC News attempted to reach Way through his lawyers on Monday, but has not received a response.