Hit the trails by snowshoe: Here's what a novice needs to know

Snowshoes can help you see the wilderness in Newfoundland and Labrador, like you've never seen it before. (Submitted by Chuck Porter)

Ever dream of strapping on snowshoes and drifting seamlessly across freshly fallen snow on a bluebird day?

Well, you can.

I snowshoe a ton every winter, and you can, too.

First things first. I recommend that you pick out the right size of snowshoes for your weight and height.

A simple search online will provide you the appropriate length and width to keep you on top of the snow, just like those wascally wabbits.

Next, ensure your harnessing system works quickly and securely – I'd promote ones Like the "boa" system, which grasp your feet entirely with the turn of a dial, and don't fall off.

Make a few steps, maybe 40 to 50, then "retorque" (tighten) that harness and you'll be good for the day with no lost snowshoes.

Thousands of steps

Everyone has a watch or a phone these days that records your steps, and it's common to hear people talk of 3,000 or 5,000 or as many 10,000 or even 15,000 steps.

That's a lot of lifting your legs — and lifting weight over the course of the day.

If you set yourself up correctly, you can enjoy the winter wilderness for hours by snowshoe. (Submitted by Chuck Porter)

Bear in mind when buying your snowshoes that you will lift them thousands of times, so pick out a light pair, such as ones made of aluminum.

You're going to need a couple of things to ensure you can really travel — and don't wind up making fallen angel wing patterns across the sparkling snow cover.

WATCH | Chuck Porter is your guide to the wilderness of the Avalon Peninsula, on snowshoe:

If you are walking across any surface that's even the least bit slippery, you will need to ensure those snowshoes are equipped with ice cleats, which, by the way, pretty much come standard issue with today's modern shoes.

Want to save those hips and back a little bit? Grab yourself a couple of hand poles, which will help distribute the overall effort it takes to get going and keep plugging along, especially on those adventurous grades.

Once you get a few days into your snowshoeing career, you'll wonder why you never bought into the magic years ago, and conquered that mountaintop like you always dreamed about.

You do have to start somewhere. A little preparation and research will get you there.

See you on the trail!

See more of Chuck Porter's videos on his YouTube channel, Everything Outdoors.