Campgrounds, outfitters anxious as pandemic threatens short season

Igloo Lake Lodge owner Craig Gillingham, right, is working to navigate his business through the COVID-19 pandemic. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Outdoor activities are going to look a lot different this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving those in the industry wondering if they will even be able to open their doors.

Craig Gillingham took over as operator at Igloo Lake Lodge in Labrador, about 115 kilometres from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, in the last couple of years. He said dealing with the pandemic has left him with uncertainty.

"Being a new operator, of course, we have lots of bills and stuff. And with this COVID-19 situation, if we don't operate? Well, bills still got to be paid," Gillingham told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

Gillingham said the short nature of the lodging season means cancellations and lodge events can mean big losses for the business.

"We missed two of our big sport fishing shows, which is a big marketing opportunity for us to basically fill up the lodge," he said. "Missing two of these sports fishing shows, basically we've missed a lot of bookings. Our bookings basically stopped in early March."

Campgrounds feeling the pinch

Campgrounds in the province are also facing delays to the start of the season due to the pandemic. In the province's plan to relax health restrictions, day camping cannot open until the province reaches Alert Level 3, and overnight camping can't begin until Alert Level 2. The province is at Level 5, and has tentatively set May 11 as the target date to move to Level 4.

Shane Devenish, executive director of the Atlantic Parks and Campgrounds Association, says the group is disappointed with the placement of campgrounds on the priority list and has sent its recommendations on how to open campgrounds earlier to the provincial government.

"We recognize that the health and safety of our campgrounds and their campers is priority, but we believe that we can operate within certain guidelines that would help to make sure that we follow those guidelines at a campground."

Many people in the province go camping during the May 24 weekend, regardless of the weather. This season is up in the air due to the pandemic. (Submitted by Jim Fitzgerald)

Devenish said the group's guidelines include closing campground washrooms, playgrounds and swimming pools. Parks would, in turn, have to restrict the kind of recreational vehicles entering parks, he said, as they would need to have a water supply and sewage capability.

He has yet to hear a response from the provincial government, but hopes the season can open later rather than not at all. The loss of the season would cause campgrounds across the province to suffer, he said.

"It would be catastrophic for the industry," Devenish said. "In the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, most of these campgrounds are only open for 121 days.… If we prolong [opening], and I'm only guessing in a best case scenario, for us to get from stage 5 to stage 2, that could be late in July. And that would make these campgrounds lose half or three-quarters of their season."

Like Devenish, Gillingham hopes the provincial government can come up with a plan on how to reopen lodges and other outfitters in the coming weeks.

"We're still hopeful and optimistic that we will be operating for 2020," Gillingham said. "Our staff are all in place.… Same with clients — most of our clients are ready."

"For us the start of the season is the 15th of June. We're hoping within the next two to three weeks we have some sort of plan in place from government on what we can and can not do."

During Monday's daily provincial briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said she and her team have to consider all possibilities in the reopening of campgrounds.

"When people go camping, there are other festivities that go along with camping, and certainly impairment of judgment can happen, so those are all concerns that we have to consider," she said.

"We need to be certain that we're approaching it with the best public health in mind."