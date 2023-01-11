Content
Making N.L.'s outdoors more accessible, one trail at a time

Growing up with a disability, Kim White never felt at home in the outdoors But that changed when she began working with TA Loeffler to test adaptive equipment like the Grit Freedom Chair. Now the two women are on a mission to make parks and trail networks places for more people to belong.

2 women are on a mission to make adaptive equipment more available in parks and trail networks

Two women on a hiking trail, one walking and one riding in a self-propelled wheelchair.
Kim White and TA Loeffler are testing adaptive equipment like the Grit Freedom Chair in trails and parks around the Avalon Peninsula. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Outdoor spaces can be some of the best parts of a community. But Newfoundlander Kim White says when she was growing up with a disability, the outdoors never felt like home.

"I grew up in rural Newfoundland," said White. "I was literally, like, 20 feet from the beach and I was never in there. So  I never felt welcome, I never felt like it was a place I could experience."

But that feeling began to change when White started working with Memorial University professor TA Loeffler and testing adaptive equipment like the Grit Freedom Chair. It's an all-terrain wheelchair that can be self-propelled, ideal for hiking trails and all sorts of outdoor spaces. Suddenly a world that been off limits to White seemed wide open.

"When I'm out in nature, I feel joyful and happy and excited, and want to get out again."

How parks are becoming more accessible

13 hours ago
Duration 6:24
The GRIT Freedom Chair helps people in wheelchairs explore the outdoors. CBC’s Zach Goudie finds out how people in Newfoundland and Labrador are taking the chair, and themselves, in new directions.

The CBC's Zach Goudie tagged along with White and Loeffler to see the Grit chair in action, and learn how the two women were making adaptive equipment available in more outdoor places. Watch their story above, and for more stories like this from across the country, check out This Week In Canada on our new streaming channel, CBC Explore.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

Zach Goudie

Zach Goudie is a journalist and video producer with CBC in St. John's.

