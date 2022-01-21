WATCH: N.L. education minister, school district CEO answer your back-to-school COVID-19 questions
The CBC's Peter Cowan sits down with Education Minister Tom Osborne and English school district CEO Tony Stack to answer your questions about Newfoundland and Labrador's return to the classroom Tuesday.
Students, teachers and staff are going back to schools after a shift to online learning due to rising COVID-19 case counts, but many are left with questions and concerns leading up to Tuesday's return.
So we've brought them straight to the two people who could answer them best.
The CBC's Peter Cowan sits down with Education Minister Tom Osborne and Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Tony Stack to ask them questions from viewers across the province in the video above.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?