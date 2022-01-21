WATCH: N.L. education minister, school district CEO answer your back-to-school COVID-19 questions

Students, teachers and staff are going back to schools after a shift to online learning due to rising COVID-19 case counts, but many are left with questions and concerns leading up to Tuesday's return.

So we've brought them straight to the two people who could answer them best.

The CBC's Peter Cowan sits down with Education Minister Tom Osborne and Newfoundland and Labrador English School District CEO Tony Stack to ask them questions from viewers across the province in the video above.