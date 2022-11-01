Flu vaccination rates climbing after case numbers spike, says N.L. health minister

An early spike of influenza cases this year in Newfoundland and Labrador has led to more people to getting flu shots, says the province's health minister, but the rate remains low, with slightly more than a quarter of residents vaccinated against influenza.

Tom Osborne says there's been a bump in pediatric vaccinations and the overall vaccination rate has gone from 24 to 26 per cent.

"Overall in the province, we've seen a jump of about two per cent. We'd certainly like to see those numbers increase as there is a much higher rate of respiratory illnesses throughout the country this year," said Osborne.

"It's important now, probably more than in previous years, for people to get that influenza vaccination so we can lower the risk for the entire population."

Health Minister Tom Osborne, speaking in the West Block of Confederation Building, says the province's vaccination rate has seen a slight bump recently and he hopes it will get higher. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Last Friday, the province reported there were 148 new laboratory-confirmed cases of Influenza identified during the week of Nov. 27 to Dec.3. That spike is more than three times the highest weekly case count when compared with the most recent five year average. It's also unusual because the highest weekly case counts usually come between February and April.

As of Dec. 6, 24 per cent of the province's population had received a flu shot. For children six months old to four years old, the rate was 9.7 per cent, and for those five years old to 19 years old the rate was 8.8 per cent.

Other provinces have influenza vaccination rates higher than 40 per cent. Osborne says the the province is working hard to raise Newfoundland and Labrador's rate too.

"We've done social media, we've done promotion of the influenza vaccination here because of the higher rates of respiratory illness. Right now it's about 26 per cent and we anticipate that to continue to grow this year. We've also provided the ability to vaccinate in the work place. A program that government is offering as well," said Osborne.

Currently pharmacies are permitted to vaccinated people five years old and up against influenza. Osborne said he's willing to consider removing that age restriction so pharmacies can offer flu shots to all residents.

"We need to look at the advice from health experts, from public health, in terms of that but we are looking at increasing the scope of practice for all health disciplines and that is absolutely something I'm prepared to look at," he said.

