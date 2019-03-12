Skip to Main Content
Massive puddle causes delays on ORR in St. John's
New

Massive puddle causes delays on ORR in St. John's

Water causing havoc on highways after rainfall Monday night.

Water causing havoc on highways after rainfall Monday night

CBC News ·
A line of traffic approaches a two-lane-wide puddle of standing water, while heavy equipment crews try to clear the section of the Outer Ring Road in St. John's. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

A huge puddle of standing water on the Outer Ring Road is causing some traffic delays in St. John's early Tuesday morning.

Police and emergency crews were on the scene around 6 a.m., with the left lane of the highway blocked off.

The standing water had pooled across both lanes of the highway, while heavy equipment was working to clear the standing water. Traffic is being diverted to the merge lane to pass the area.

Transportation and Works had a number of traffic advisories in place late Monday into Tuesday morning due to heavy pooling.

The Burgeo Highway is reportedly impassable due to wet, slippery and slushy sections, while crews work to clear the area.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us