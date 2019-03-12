Massive puddle causes delays on ORR in St. John's
Water causing havoc on highways after rainfall Monday night
A huge puddle of standing water on the Outer Ring Road is causing some traffic delays in St. John's early Tuesday morning.
Police and emergency crews were on the scene around 6 a.m., with the left lane of the highway blocked off.
The standing water had pooled across both lanes of the highway, while heavy equipment was working to clear the standing water. Traffic is being diverted to the merge lane to pass the area.
Heavy equipment trying to clear a massive puddle that has taken over both lanes of the highway <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ajv6kS5ZTN">pic.twitter.com/Ajv6kS5ZTN</a>—@stobincbc
Transportation and Works had a number of traffic advisories in place late Monday into Tuesday morning due to heavy pooling.
The Burgeo Highway is reportedly impassable due to wet, slippery and slushy sections, while crews work to clear the area.
Motorists are advised to use caution on the TCH from Howley Junction to Birchy Narrows and roads to Sop’s Arm and Hampden due to heavy pooling. Please be prepared to slow down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>—@TW_GovNL
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.