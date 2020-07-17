With 'radio silence' from refinery owners, Come By Chance suitor calls on government for help

Origin International's bid to buy the Come By Chance oil refinery is being met with what CEO Nicholas Myerson says is "radio silence" from the current owner, and that unresponsiveness has Myerson calling on political leaders in Newfoundland and Labrador to take a more active role in the process that may be threatening the future of the industrial facility.

Myerson did a series of interviews Thursday with media outlets, marking the first time he's spoken publicly about his company's vision for the troubled Placentia Bay oil refinery, which hasn't produced any fuels since being idled in March.

Speaking from his home in Long Island, New York, Myerson said Origin has made what he described as a competitive bid to North Atlantic Refining Limited for the refinery and a chain of retail stores throughout the province.

"At this point in time it's radio silence from them," said Myerson.

One of his messages Thursday was aimed squarely at those in government.

"We are at a point right now where we believe the government needs to decide on what strategic pathway it needs to go down. Either a pathway of uncertainty, which we're currently in, or could there be a pathway to executing a secure and clear plan on how to get these employees back to work, and to get this refinery restarted," Myerson said.

'A serious situation'

Myerson would not offer specifics on what politicians can do do help, but he said it's not good enough to say it's a matter between two private companies.

"We're talking about hundreds of jobs. We're talking about the environmental health and safety of the asset. I don't know what government can do. I'm not an expert in that regard. But this is certainly a serious situation," he said.

Nicholas Myerson is the CEO of a Maryland-based oil recycling company called Origin International. The company wants to purchase the Come By Chance oil refinery and other North Atlantic Refining Corp. assets. (Origin International)

Energy Minister Andrew Parsons is expected to comment on the matter later on Thursday, but in the past has said there's very little the government can do except be supportive and try to facilitate a deal.

Origin has asked for government money to help clean up an environmental liabilities at the refinery, and Parsons has said "all options" are on the table.

But Myerson stressed Thursday that Origin is not seeking public money to help with the purchase.

"What we are looking for from government … is to get their support for legacy issues such as the environmental contamination that may or may not exist on the site, and other health safety and technical aspects of the plant," he said.

Myerson didn't mention it, but sources supportive of the Origin bid have suggested the province could turn up the pressure on North Atlantic to sit at the table with Origin.

One lever? North Atlantic's permit to operate, which expires in December.

Other potential buyers

North Atlantic has acknowledged receipt of Origin's bid in the past, but has said it's had "several preliminary conversations with organizations and investors from around the globe."

CBC has requested comment from North Atlantic.

Origin International Inc. is making big promises about how it will operate the idled Come By Chance oil refinery, if it were to become successful in taking ownership of the Placentia Bay facility. (Origin International)

As for Origin, Myerson said the chances of a successful sale grows slimmer with each passing day.

"We will stay in the process as best we can, knowing that the refinery has a chance to be restarted. The chance of that happening is lowering every day that there is more uncertainty around what is going to happen," he said.

The refinery is currently being maintained with minimal staffing in what's called warm idle mode, which would make a restart quick and cost-effective.

North Atlantic has stated it can continue doing this until next spring, at which point it will close the refinery permanently if an economically viable solution is not found.

But Myerson is confident in his company's strategy, despite the fact that the refining business worldwide is struggling.

"Come By Chance is a very unique asset. It sits in a halfway zone between US and European markets. It is a logistical location that optimises transportation of waste oils, waste vegetable oils, as well as normal petroleum products. The asset itself is unique in the sense that in has all the right equipment in our opinion to co-process," he said.

"We also believe it has a very skilled workforce … and we believe it would be an ideal candidate for this type of business plan in this new era of refining."

One per cent of provincial employment

North Atlantic is owned by New York-based investment management firm Silverpeak.

The refinery was in growth mode prior to the pandemic, with production increased to 130,000 barrels per day, plans for future expansion, and supported some 400 direct and 200 contract jobs.

According to a document prepared by the Department of Finance last month, the refinery represented one per cent of total gross domestic product in the province last year, or roughly $300 million, and just under one per cent of provincial employment.

But the pandemic has battered oil markets, and North Atlantic has said it's no longer feasible to operate the refinery.

According to the Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Finance, the Come By Chance oil refinery supported some 400 direct and 200 contractor jobs in 2019. That's nearly one per cent of total provincial employment. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

Myerson wouldn't provide details on his company's bid price for the refinery, but denied he was trying to scoop up the assets at a bargain basement price, at a time of economic upheaval.

"This would have been an asset we would have wanted to purchase if the refining market was in a good place right now," he said.

Origin is a Maryland-based company that specializes in the recycling of waste oil, but it has big plan to transform the Come By Chance refinery into what Myerson calls a co-processing facility.

The strategy is to continue refining crude oil into various transportation and heating fuels, but also to process waste mineral oil and gas vapours, which is already an Origin specialty, and expand into the processing of waste vegetable oil.

Origin is also promising to make significant environmental upgrades, with options such as generating its own electricity from wind turbines.

"We believe that by having this business plan, and by having this co-processing capability, it is a valid business plan that is profitable, even in today's refining markets," he said.

"We really feel that this asset could be a leading example of taking a traditional petroleum refinery and creating an environmental, social and governance energy platform."

