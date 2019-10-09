Seamus O'Regan taking leave from campaign, citing family reasons
Father facing 'serious health challenge,' says Liberal incumbent for St. John's South-Mount Pearl
Less than two weeks before the federal election, Seamus O'Regan, Liberal incumbent for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, is taking some time away from his campaign to be with his family.
"This week my family and I have been by my father's side as he faces a serious health challenge. I'll be taking some time with my family," O'Regan tweeted Wednesday.
This week my family and I have been by my father’s side as he faces a serious health challenge. I'll be taking some time with my family.<br><br>Thank you to all those who've sent us well-wishes, and thank you to the amazing people here at the Health Sciences Centre. We are so grateful.—@SeamusORegan
"Thank you to all those who've sent us well wishes, and thank you to the amazing people here at the Health Sciences Centre. We are so grateful."
With the federal election only 12 days away, O'Regan, who was elected to Parliament in 2015 and named minister of Indigenous Services in the January cabinet shuffle, thanked his campaign team and volunteers for their support during his run.
"They are just the best, and we can't thank them enough," he wrote.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.