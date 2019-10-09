Skip to Main Content
Seamus O'Regan taking leave from campaign, citing family reasons
Nfld. & Labrador

Seamus O'Regan taking leave from campaign, citing family reasons

The Liberal MP for St. John's South-Mount Pearl says his father is facing a "serious health challenge."

Father facing 'serious health challenge,' says Liberal incumbent for St. John's South-Mount Pearl

CBC News ·
Seamus O'Regan announced Wednesday that he will taking some time away from campaigning because his father faces a 'serious health challenge.' (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Less than two weeks before the federal election, Seamus O'Regan, Liberal incumbent for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, is taking some time away from his campaign to be with his family.

"This week my family and I have been by my father's side as he faces a serious health challenge. I'll be taking some time with my family," O'Regan tweeted Wednesday.

"Thank you to all those who've sent us well wishes, and thank you to the amazing people here at the Health Sciences Centre. We are so grateful."

With the federal election only 12 days away, O'Regan, who was elected to Parliament in 2015 and named minister of Indigenous Services in the January cabinet shuffle, thanked his campaign team and volunteers for their support during his run.

"They are just the best, and we can't thank them enough," he wrote.

