Seamus O'Regan taking leave from campaign, citing family reasons

Less than two weeks before the federal election, Seamus O'Regan, Liberal incumbent for St. John's South-Mount Pearl, is taking some time away from his campaign to be with his family.

"This week my family and I have been by my father's side as he faces a serious health challenge. I'll be taking some time with my family," O'Regan tweeted Wednesday.

This week my family and I have been by my father’s side as he faces a serious health challenge. I'll be taking some time with my family.<br><br>Thank you to all those who've sent us well-wishes, and thank you to the amazing people here at the Health Sciences Centre. We are so grateful. —@SeamusORegan

"Thank you to all those who've sent us well wishes, and thank you to the amazing people here at the Health Sciences Centre. We are so grateful."

With the federal election only 12 days away, O'Regan, who was elected to Parliament in 2015 and named minister of Indigenous Services in the January cabinet shuffle, thanked his campaign team and volunteers for their support during his run.

"They are just the best, and we can't thank them enough," he wrote.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador