Christopher Pratt, Kaetlyn Osmond to receive order of Newfoundland and Labrador

A renowned artist and an Olympic athlete are among the 10 people to be invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador at a ceremony in January.

The new additions to the order were announced by the Lieutenant Governor's office Monday morning.

Those being honoured are:

Christopher Pratt, arts and literature

Kaetlyn Osmond, sports, recreation and fitness

Joseph Butler, humanitarian activities

Richard Cashin, public service

Paula Dawe, volunteerism

Darryl Fry, humanitarian activities

Rev. Arthur G. Elliott, public service

Cassandra Edna Ivany, humanitarian activities

Odelle Pike, volunteerism

Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe, cultural

The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Government House in St. John's, and will be hosted by Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote.

"While they vary in age, gender and the nature of their accomplishments, two things they all have in common are their love for Newfoundland and Labrador and their desire to make the world a better place," Foote said in a press release Monday.

"I congratulate all those being invested. This honour is well-deserved."

The investiture ceremony will be the 12th in the province since first appointments in 2004, and will bring the number of recipients to 110 individuals.

(Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

