Christopher Pratt, Kaetlyn Osmond to receive order of Newfoundland and Labrador
10 new inductees to receive order at ceremony on Jan. 29
A renowned artist and an Olympic athlete are among the 10 people to be invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador at a ceremony in January.
The new additions to the order were announced by the Lieutenant Governor's office Monday morning.
Those being honoured are:
- Christopher Pratt, arts and literature
- Kaetlyn Osmond, sports, recreation and fitness
- Joseph Butler, humanitarian activities
- Richard Cashin, public service
- Paula Dawe, volunteerism
- Darryl Fry, humanitarian activities
- Rev. Arthur G. Elliott, public service
- Cassandra Edna Ivany, humanitarian activities
- Odelle Pike, volunteerism
- Dr. Lloydetta Quaicoe, cultural
The ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 29 at Government House in St. John's, and will be hosted by Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote.
"While they vary in age, gender and the nature of their accomplishments, two things they all have in common are their love for Newfoundland and Labrador and their desire to make the world a better place," Foote said in a press release Monday.
"I congratulate all those being invested. This honour is well-deserved."
The investiture ceremony will be the 12th in the province since first appointments in 2004, and will bring the number of recipients to 110 individuals.