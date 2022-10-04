Meet the 8 newest recipients of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador

Eight Newfoundlanders and Labradorians were awarded the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday. Back row from left: Dr. Proton Rahman, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Robert Cormier, Joseph Goudie. Front row from left: Mack Furlong, accepting on behalf of Carla Emerson Furlong, Dr. Catherine Donovan, Premier Andrew Furey, Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote and Max Short. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Eight Newfoundlanders and Labradorians received the province's highest honour Tuesday, being awarded the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador for contributions in medicine, arts, culture and more.

Robert Cormier, Dr. Catherine Donovan, Alan Doyle, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Carla Emerson Furlong, Joseph Goudie, Dr. Proton Rahman and Max Short received the order from Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote at the Colonial Building in St. John's.

"It is always an honour to recognize people of our province for their achievements and contribution to our province, and to the country and to the world," Foote said during Tuesday's ceremony.

Fitzgerald, Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer of health, has guided the province through the COVID-19 pandemic. She was emotional in speaking with reporters following the ceremony, calling the award a tremendous honour and thanked the Public Health team working behind the scenes.

"I accept this on behalf of all of them, because there's no way that I could have done what I did if they didn't do what they did," she said. "It's really humbling, and I'm honoured to be considered among this group."

From left: Donovan, Fitzgerald and Rahman were recognized for their contributions to medicine in the province. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Fitzgerald worked alongside Rahman, the head of Newfoundland and Labrador's COVID-19 modelling team and a world-renowned genetic researcher, and Donovan, a former medical officer of health who spent 30 years in the public health system.

Both Rahman and Donovan called the day emotional and rewarding, and are thankful for the many colleagues they worked with along the way.

"I started my career with HIV and AIDS, and I ended it with COVID," Donovan said. "There was a lot of work in between … which is incredibly rewarding."

Short, left, was honoured for his commitment to the fishery and fishing families in Newfoundland and Labrador. Cormier spent 30 years as an educator in the province and is an advocate for education in French as a first language. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Cormier, a resident of Cape St. George and an educator for more than three decades, was recognized for his advocacy for education for French-speaking residents of the province. He was a founding member of the Fédération des francophones de Terre-Neuve et du Labrador.

"It's a great honour, and I accept it on behalf of the community. Because it's really the community that's the reason I'm here," Cormier said.

Max Short was honoured for his commitment to fishing families in Newfoundland and Labrador, spending over six decades of his life fighting for the quality of life of fish harvesters, plant workers and their families.

He began fishing at a young age, moved into advocacy beginning in the 1970s and is known for his work in getting support for harvesters and industry workers during the cod moratorium.

Doyle, Furlong and Goudie were all recognized for their contributions in arts and culture across the province, Canada and the world.

Doyle, an award-winning musician, composer, actor and author, was commended for being a provincial ambassador who has used his platform to help people in times of need. Doyle was unable to attend the ceremony and will be awarded the order later.

From left: Doyle, Furlong and Goudie were awarded the order of Newfoundland and Labrador for being ambassadors of Newfoundland and Labrador arts and culture. (Heather Ogg, NLRMTA/Facebook, Zach Goudie/CBC)

At 100 years old, Furlong was celebrated as a musician who toured the world with her harp. She studied at the Juilliard School, graduating in 1948 and returning to Newfoundland to work as a cypher technician during World War II. Her son, Mack, accepted the award in her absence.

Goudie, dubbed by Foote as "Labrador's unofficial cultural ambassador," has spent much of his life raising awareness of Labrador's unique cultures provincially and nationally. Beginning his career at CBC Radio in Goose Bay, he became the first Labradorian to serve in the provincial cabinet, in 1975.

Goudie served on the council of the order for four years and said it was an emotional experience to be on the receiving side of the award.

"I don't know anyone who becomes recognized like we are today who said when they were 12 or 13 or 14, 'I'm going to win that Order of Newfoundland and Labrador!'… This isn't something you plan, I don't think," he said with a laugh.

"You do things you're comfortable with, things that you wish to do.… All of a sudden there's that award. You're grateful for it, thankful for it, never ever planned it, but [it's a] really special feeling to receive it."