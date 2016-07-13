8 new names added to Order of Newfoundland and Labrador — including Santa

Christmas isn't over just yet.

Eight people have been named to Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, including Santa's longtime stand-in, Bruce Templeton.

Templeton, of Outer Cove, has been invested into the order for his decades of volunteer work, community leadership and humanitarianism — including more than 40 years of playing Santa — as well as published books and charity work.

An investiture ceremony will be held on Jan. 29 at Government House in St. John's, where Templeton's name will be joining the 118 recipients in the 13 ceremonies since the order began in 2004.

"As Chancellor of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, it will be an honour to invest eight fellow Newfoundlanders and Labradorians, who have made outstanding contributions to our province and people, into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, the province's highest level of recognition," said Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote in a news release on Tuesday.

"I look forward to thanking each of them personally at the investiture ceremony on Jan. 29 for the many efforts they have made, and continue to make, to ensure our province is the best it can be."

With new appointees set to receive their honours, 118 people will have been invested into the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Joining Templeton will be Jim Burton of Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's, Elaine Dobbin of Portugal Cove-St. Phillip's, Robert Lyall of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Helen Murphy of St. John's, Myles Murphy of St. John's, Susan Rose of Broad Cove and Gordon Slade of Mount Pearl.

The Order of Newfoundland and Labrador recognizes individuals who have demonstrated excellence and achievement in an exemplary manner for the province and its residents, according to government.

Appointments to the Order are made by the chancellor on the recommendation of its advisory council.

"These eight individuals are determined to make a difference where and when they can for which I thank them on behalf of all the people of Newfoundland and Labrador," Foote said.

