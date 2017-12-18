N.L. adds 5 more names to Order of Canada
99 people across the country were appointed on Thursday
Five more Newfoundlanders were appointed to the Order of Canada on Thursday, adding their names to the over 7,600 people honoured since 1967 in recognition of those who, across all sectors, have made extraordinary and sustained contributions to the country.
"What a beautiful way to end the year, honouring Order of Canada appointees and learning about the depth and range of their accomplishments," said Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.
"Celebrated trailblazers in their respective fields, they are inspiring, educating and mentoring future generations, creating a foundation of excellence in our country that is respected throughout the world."
Recipients are recommended for appointment by the Advisory Council of the Order of Canada.
This year's recipients from Newfoundland and Labrador includes the entire musical act of Buddy Wasisname and the Other Fellers: Kevin Blackmore of Glovertown, Wayne Chaulk of Charlottetown and Ray Johnson of Carbonear.
Formed in 1983, the three comedians and songwriters were appointed for their contributions to Canadian music and comedy and as ambassadors of Newfoundland and Labrador's culture and heritage.
Also among this year's recipients is Dr. Conor Maguire of St. John's.
Maguire is recognized for his contributions to nuclear medicine and radiology and for improving health care for patients in Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Maguire is also an associate professor of radiology with Memorial University's medical program.
Rounding out N.L.'s recipients is Douglas Dunsmore of St. John's for his leadership as a choral conductor and music educator, and for his significant contributions to prominent provincial and national music organizations.
Dunsmore spent decades as director of Handel's Messiah during the holiday season at Basilica of St. John the Baptist in St. John's and as a professor in the music department at Memorial University.
The five Newfoundlanders joined 99 other appointments announced on Thursday.
The national list includes actor Eugene Levy and Pittsburgh Penguins star Sydney Crosby.
Appointees will be invited to an investiture ceremony at a later date to receive their insignia. The dates of the ceremonies are yet to be announced.
