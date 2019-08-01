Lucky fisherman captures Orca-palooza on video near Salmon Cove

This pod of orcas put on quite a show for a group of lucky fishermen near Salmon Cove Sunday. (Rick Chubey)

Jake Parsons and a few pals were out jigging for cod near Salmon Cove on Sunday when a pod of killer whales arrived and performed a jig of their own.

Luckily, Parsons' quick-thinking friend Rick Chubey, visiting from Winnipeg, managed to get a video and post it to Facebook.

The footage shows two orcas emerge on either side of the boat and swim up to join five others, waiting in the water just ahead in Perry's Cove.

"One, two, three, four, five, six, seven there!" yelled one of the fishermen as the whales begin heading toward the boat, all together, as if in a choreographed ballet.

"They kept comin' and comin' and comin.' Then they disappeared for about 20 minutes and we thought they were gone," Parsons said.

"Then, all of a sudden, there they were, under the boat."

In the video, Chubey can be heard repeating, "Holy! Holy!" as the beasts dive beneath the vessel.

Our sentiments exactly.

Parsons said the whales were bumping the bottom of the boat, and one was even bobbing up to the surface to look the fishermen in the eye.

"I felt safe because I had two other guys with me that I could have given to them and took off!" he said, laughing.

