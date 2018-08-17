This fisherman was hoping for a cod off Makkovik – and so were these orcas
'You don’t know when you will run into them'
Rex Voisey says he was about a half hour out on the water from Makkovik when he heard them blowing.
He turned his 22-foot boat in the direction of the noise to see what was up. And he happened upon a pod of orcas.
"We were pretty lucky," he said.
The whales would follow the boat, he said, and then turn back to dive underneath. He thinks there were 12 or 13 of them, all told.
His companions — his two teenage sons, his son's girlfriend and her sister — were admittedly a little scared, Voisey said, but he kept his cool.
"I wasn't hurting them, so they got no reason to hurt me," he said.
Orcas often turn up in that area every so often, he said, noting that this was his fourth time seeing them over the years.
"You don't know when you will run into them."