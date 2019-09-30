Gander children mark Orange Shirt Day to honour residential school survivors

Dozens of children in Gander donned orange shirts Monday at the Boys and Girls Club as they learned about the legacy of residential schools and about different Indigenous cultures.

It's Orange Shirt Day, a national movement to commemorate the experiences of residential school survivors, which sees both children and adults dress in orange to show their support for people who lived through a dark chapter of Canadian history.

"We talk to them in the way that they understand it, but still understand the importance of it," said Brenda Paul, the executive director of the Gander Boys and Girls Club about how she explains the concept to kids.

"We handle it cautiously with them, because you don't want any child to feel fear."

Having learned about the horrors of residential schools, boys and girls spent their Monday afternoon celebrating Indigenous cultures. (Lori Elliott/Submitted)

The public awareness campaign began in 2013 and was inspired by Phyllis Jack Webstad, who looked forward to her first day of school as a six-year-old in 1973.

Upon her arrival, however, Webstad learned residential school would be nothing like she expected. Her new school clothes — including a bright orange shirt — were taken and never returned.

Paul said Webstad's story is one children can understand, which makes a larger lesson about residential schools accessible to them.

There are about 60 children in the Gander Boys and Girls Club after-school program, and on Friday they heard Webstad's story in preparation for Monday's events.

In other years, Paul said, some children have been familiar with the concept of residential schools, but this year they were completely unaware.

She thinks children should learn more about Canada's treatment of Indigenous people.

"I think we need to push hard on this one, get more involved, get our schools on board, get everybody on board," Paul said.

The Gander Boys and Girls Club joined in on Orange Shirt Day, a national movement to commemorate the experiences of residential school survivors. (Lori Elliott/Submitted)

Having learned about the horrors of residential schools, boys and girls spent their Monday afternoon celebrating Indigenous cultures.

Paul, who is Mi'kmaw, said she was touched that the children took an interest in learning more.

"I showed the children my drum and I showed them some of the medicines I have," she said. "They were just so pleased."

It's rewarding to talk about Indigenous cultures with children, Paul said, because they're usually open-minded and accepting of new ideas and concepts.

"It is such an honour to move forward with this."

