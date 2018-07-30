How Green Harbour's historic lodge is transforming into a time capsule

Nancy Brace of the Green's Harbour Heritage Society is thinking 100 years ahead as she plans the re-shingling of the Loyal Orange Lodge in Green's Harbour.

And it's not just because she's hoping the wood shakes will last that long.

One of the new walls on the historic building on the Avalon Peninsula is in the midst of becoming a time capsule, covered in shingles decorated with personalized messages and memories from the town's residents, present and past.

"100 years from now, when someone else says we need to replace the shingles on the old Orange Lodge, they'll find all these names, dates and stories," she told CBC's Weekend AM.

The Loyal Orange Lodge in Green's Harbour is getting an overhaul. (Green's Harbour Heritage Society/Facebook)

The lodge was built by the Orangemen between 1895 and 1898, according to Heritage Newfoundland and Labrador. They used it for dinners, meetings and socials.

The lodge hasn't been re-shingled since it was built.

"Can you imagine if the people in 1895 had done this? We'd be finding all these names and dates and stories now. Wouldn't that have been exciting for us!" Brace said.

Personal and family histories

Anyone can buy a shingle for $5 and decorate it as they please with permanent markers, she said.

"Some people have done artwork or told their family or personal story … others have [bought one] in memory of someone, and others have just put in their name and their birthday."

A 96-year-old man bought and decorated two: one for him, one for his father, she said. They had both been members of the lodge.

Volunteers cover the shingles with white stain. (Green's Harbour Heritage Society/Facebook)

Another man and his two daughters coloured their shingles with bright, vivid pictures.

Each shingle has been treated with a few coats of white stain, and each will be placed on the roof, picture-side down, so the images and messages last well into the future, she said.

Decorated shingles all ready for the Time Capsule Wall. (Green's Harbour Heritage Society/Facebook)

People originally from Green's Harbour, who are now living away, have been sending in their shingle money and telling Brace and her team what to write. Then, Brace sends them a picture of the completed shingle.



The money raised from shingle sales for the time capsule wall will be used to help pay for the work being done to restore the lodge, she said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador