Looking for a sweet treat to make this Celiac Awareness Month? We've got you covered

May is Celiac Awareness Month across Canada. Learn more about celiac disease in Newfoundland and Labrador, and watch the CBC's Sakib Ibn Rashid Rhivu help make a delicious cake with gluten-free ingredients.

Who says the best treats need to have gluten?

May is Celiac Awareness Month across Canada. The Newfoundland and Labrador chapter of the Canadian Celiac Association says about one per cent of the province's population is affected by the autoimmune disorder, but many who do have celiac disease often go without a diagnosis.

With the dietary restrictions that can come with gluten in mind, the CBC's Sakib Ibn Rashid Rhivu set out to learn more about celiac disease in Newfoundland and Labrador, and learn to make a delicious cake with gluten-free ingredients.

Watch more in the video above, and get the recipe below:

The finished product: a delicious slice of orange chocolate almond cake. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Orange Chocolate Almond Cake

Ingredients:

2 seedless oranges

2 cups almond flour

½ cup cocoa powder

1 teaspoon heaping baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 cup sugar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

6 eggs

Pinch of sea salt

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 330 F.

Simmer oranges whole for two hours. Let the oranges cool and cut into quarters.

Purée oranges till smooth in a blender or food processor.

Put the remaining ingredients to a blender or food processor and pulse till combined for about two minutes.

Pour the batter into a springform pan and bake for 40-50 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Enjoy!