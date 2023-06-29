No changes for controversial Corte-Real statue, despite working group recommendations

More than a year after a government working group made recommendations on how to deal with a controversial statue near Confederation Building in St. John's, no action has been taken.

The statue memorializes controversial Portuguese explorer and slave trader Gaspar Corte-Real.

Every time Mi'kmaw activist Robert Leamon sees the statue, they feel horrified to see Corte-Real still being celebrated.

"I'm, as an Indigenous person, seeing that, thinking that our governments haven't actually changed from still celebrating those colonizers. They're still keeping the statue," Leamon said.

"Every time they walk in and out of those doors, every time they come in and out of the building, they're seeing those colonizers celebrated."

During his 1501 arrival in Newfoundland and Labrador, Corte-Real abducted around 57 Indigenous people to enslave.

It's also been found that the statue was gifted to the province in 1965 as part of a propaganda campaign by Portuguese dictator Antonio Salazar's administration.

The path not (yet) taken

According to an access to information request, a working group came up with three alternative routes for the government to take when it came to the statue's future, which were delivered to government in February 2022.

The first option presented was to relocate the statue to a more accessible location near Confederation Building and add context.

Robert Leamon says they are horrified when they see the statue of Gaspar Corte-Real. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Or the statue could stay put, with interpretative panels added to give context.

The last option was to remove the statue and put it into storage until a better use or location can be decided on.

But for Leamon and Jude Benoit, who is also Mi'kmaw, keeping the statue out in the open would not be a step toward reconciliation.

Benoit said they feel it is a dark part of the province's history and shouldn't be celebrated or forgotten, but they would like to see the statue removed and replaced with something to honour Indigenous history.

While the working group had listed reconciliation as a reason for all three options, Leamon said leaving it out in the open is a continued act of violence and celebration of a violent part of history.

If it's a story worth telling, Leamon says, then maybe it should be in a museum so it can be seen in context.

Benoit said there cannot be reconciliation while Indigenous people are still being harmed.

Put to the people

Two options put forward by the working group cite the potential for "teachable moments" by keeping the statue out in the open.

Jude Benoit says there can't be reconciliation while Indigenous people are still being harmed. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"What I know about the statue is that if you were to ask anyone off the street who the statue was, you would probably get answers like, 'Oh, it's a Viking,' or, 'It's John Cabot.' I've even heard some people say that it's Columbus, which is really interesting considering all of the different colonizers in history," said Benoit.

CBC News spoke to several people around Memorial University's St. John's campus and, with a photo of Corte-Real, asked whether they knew who the statue depicted.

One person asked if the photo was of Christopher Columbus.

None of them knew who Corte-Real was.

Government inaction

In a statement to CBC News, Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation Minister Steve Crocker said government is committed to advancing reconciliation and collaborating with Indigenous governments, organizations, communities and people.

The statement added that a working group was created to provide recommendations on how to recognize and commemorate history, which includes the future of the statue.

"As part of this process, the working group has reviewed the origin and context of the Corte-Real statue and has consulted with Indigenous governments and organizations," it reads.

"No final decisions have been made about the future of the statue at this time."

There was no explanation why there had been such a delay in making a decision on the statue's future.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador