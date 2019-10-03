Opt-in solution for unincorporated areas in garbage fee dispute

Residents on unserviced roads in unincorporated areas will be able to choose whether to opt-in to waste collection services with the Eastern Regional Service Board (ERSB).

It's been an ongoing issue between the board and property owners, some of whom have said they either didn't want, or didn't know they had, these services — for a fee — or who had complaints about those services.

Waste collection services will end on a number of unserviced roads in those areas, effective Dec. 31. A full list of those roads can be found on the province's website.

Those residents will have the option to choose, on an area-by-area basis, whether to opt-in to receive services through ERSB, with an annual fee of $180.

If 70 per cent or more of the property owners in each area decide they want collection services, the ERSB will reinstate services for all properties in that area, which will each then have to pay the annual fee.

The ERSB will be in contact in the coming days with residents in the areas affected to inform them of this new approach, and give property owners the chance to say whether or not they want to receive the board's services.

Waste collection has been an ongoing issue for unincorporated areas, prompting the provincial government to hire a consultant to look at the dispute.

Earlier this year, the former chair of the ERSB resigned in protest over government's proposal to allow people the opt-in option for waste collection.

At the time, former MHA Graham Letto was the minister of municipal affairs who sent a letter to the ERSB telling them to allow residents to opt out, effective April 1.

The ERSB assumed responsibility for waste management for about 500 cabin and homeowners in eastern Newfoundland in 2009.

If additional unserviced roads in unincorporated areas are identified, the board will review them with the Department of Municipal Affairs to determine whether they should remain in service.

The ERSB services covered with the $180 annual fee include weekly curbside garbage collection, bi-weekly recyclable collection, two or more bulk waste pickups per year and household hazardous waste disposal.

