Mitchelmore finally speaks, denies premier's involvement in 9-word statement

Chris Mitchelmore stood in response to a question in the House of Assembly on Thursday and spoke about the report in his name for the first time — albeit very briefly.

Opposition members voiced their surprise as Mitchelmore rose to his feet to answer a question from PC Leader Ches Crosbie.

"The premier did not direct me in this matter," he said, before sitting back down again.

The Mitchelmore Report is front and centre in the House of Assembly again Thursday, marking the fourth day that the opposition parties have hammered the Liberals and Premier Dwight Ball over the hiring of Carla Foote at The Rooms.

The report was written by the Office of the Citizens' Representative and forwarded to Bruce Chaulk, the commissioner for legislative standards, who recommended a reprimand for Mitchelmore.

<a href="https://twitter.com/MitchelmoreMHA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MitchelmoreMHA</a> speaks! Tells House <a href="https://twitter.com/PremierofNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PremierofNL</a> did not direct him to hire Carla Foote daughter of <a href="https://twitter.com/judy_foote?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@judy_foote</a> TheRooms_NL <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/h2xnDL4We7">pic.twitter.com/h2xnDL4We7</a> —@AnthonyGermain

It was ruled he "grossly mismanaged" his obligations with respect to the code of conduct and use of public money.

Mitchelmore has sat in the House all week, but has not spoken. He refuses to speak to reporters, and didn't respond to numerous questions. He is expected to apologize before the House of Assembly closes.

It is supposed to close for the fall session Thursday, but a motion to extend the session into next week is expected to tabled and voted on before the end of the day.

PCs question morals of Liberals

Question period got underway just after 1:30 p.m. with opposition members questioning several members who followed codes of conduct at former professions in their private lives.

John Haggie — a doctor — was asked first how he could have a set of professional morals in his private life, but stand by Mitchelmore in public life.

Andrew Parsons — a lawyer — was asked next.

None of the ministers are answering, they're all saying a variation of "yes that was a great career, and yes I am ethical, thanks for the question" and avoiding actually addressing the contradiction <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> —@PeterCBC

"I was waiting for the leader of the Opposition to have a crack at me," he quipped, before saying he wouldn't be lectured on morals and ethics by Crosbie.

Parsons said he took an oath to serve the people of the province, and stood by his obligations.

"I'll continue to do so and to serve at the discretion of the premier," he said.

Tory members also asked the same question of Brian Warr, a former police officer, and Sherry Gambin-Walsh, a former nurse.

