Opioids, fentanyl patches stolen in C.B.S. armed robbery

Fentanyl patches, opioids and other prescription drugs were stolen in an armed robbery in Conception Bay South on Wednesday, prompting a warning from police.

Around 4 p.m., a man, armed with a weapon, entered the Lawtons in Kelligrews and demanded prescription drugs.

Police did not say what kind of weapon the man had.

He fled the area, with an undisclosed amount of opioids, before police arrived.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said in a release Thursday it is warning the public that the use of "any prescription drug outside the guidance of a medical practitioner could lead to serious illness or death."

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.

