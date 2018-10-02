Opioid prescriptions down in N.L., managing the crisis 'best we can,' says nurse practitioner

The number of opioid prescriptions across Newfoundland and Labrador is slowly coming down.

"I think as a medical community … we've really had to play our role in how we prescribe, what we prescribe and essentially if we're prescribing for the right reasons, to the right people at the right time," nurse practitioner Marie Powell told CBC News.

According to data provided by the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information, the number of prescriptions for opioids in N.L. was 29,179 in June 2017. By July 2019 that number had fallen to 22,912.

However, those numbers don't represent individual prescribed users, or the amount of pills in a single prescription.

For example, if one patient gets a prescription refill, that refill then counts as an additional prescription. The same goes for patients who revisit doctors weekly to refill a prescription for, say, smaller doses such as five pills. If that patient returns weekly to their doctor, that could mean as many as 52 prescriptions added to the centre's data each year.

Opioid prescribers must use an online database, which connects all of the province's pharmacies, to check a patient's medical file before prescribing medicine. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

The Prescription Monitoring Act came into effect on Jan. 1, 2018; all medication prescribers, by law, must check their patients' medication profiles using provincial electronic health records.

Powell says if a medication prescriber fails to do so they will be fined and could lose their medical licence.

"This really cuts down on unnecessary prescriptions, because if I go in to see my patient in the hospital and they've got opioids at home, or they have pain management already prescribed to them three days ago, then I'm not going to give them anything on top of that," Powell told CBC Radio's On The Go.

"So it's really valuable in that you can see, in real time, what a patient has been prescribed and what has been dispensed."

Street use

Powell said combating the street use of opioids is the hard part, but the medical community is trying to do its part in educating its patients on the dangers of having leftover prescriptions.

Powell said unnecessary use and street use of prescribed opioids becomes much higher if a patient is over-prescribed their medication.

"If you're giving somebody a prescription for morphine, or whatever the case may be, then you're certainly only going to give them enough for what they would need [and] educate them for what to do after," she said.

"Essentially that would be making sure they dispose of them at their closest pharmacy. Leaving them in the house where there's children around, other adults around, can certainly be an issue in terms of getting them on the street."

Opioids in medicine

Powell said she believes there hasn't been much good research into using opioids for many types of pain, especially at higher doses.

She said each case has to be examined individually; a dosage may be safe for one patient but lethal to another.

Opioid precriptions are down across Newfoundland and Labrador from 2017 to 2019. (Toby Talbot/The Associated Press)

But she agrees with their use for palliative patients, cancer patients or patients who are near death.

Education for staff and for patients is critical, she said, on top of offering methadone programs to treat addiction and naloxone training to counter an overdose.

"[The government] has done a really good job over the past two years in putting in safe prescribing courses, education for patients and people in the community, access to alternative addiction management," Powell said.

"We're never going to fix the problem. We're never going to get rid of the opioid crisis altogether, but certainly managing it the best we can is all that we can ask."

