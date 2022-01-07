The dark side of cod, rum and molasses: Dispelling the myths around N.L. staple foods

Unearthed: Slavery in Newfoundland and Labrador is a multipart radio documentary and digital series that examines connections of enslaved Black people in the province. It features Xaiver Michael Campbell and is produced by the CBC's Heather Barrett, who is host and producer of Weekend AM. You can listen to the first episode here, the second episode here, and the third episode here.

Growing up in Jamaica, it was known that if you ever saw the head of the salt fish you would never nyam it because it fava wa mansta.

Saltfish, salt cod, cod fish. Monster. It goes by many names.

As a child, ackee and saltfish, boiled green bananas and dumplings on Sundays were a breakfast staple. Outside of ackee season, saltfish found itself in fried dough or cooked down with beans, onions and coconut milk.

Cod fish has been swimming through my veins long before I set foot on Newfoundland soil. But now that I live in Newfoundland and Labrador, I can eat fresh cod. Steamed with garlic or pan fried in olive oil. Fish and brewis, fishcakes and deep-fried cod tongues, all yes!

The Atlantic Ocean separates me physically from Jamaica but houses the fish that stir immense feelings of home. So much, that I comfortably call this new place, Newfoundland and Labrador, home.

The other day, I called Mommy to ask about the lore of the monstrous cod head.

She told me that we only ever got the flat, dried out cod in Jamaica and I remembered the sheets of paper that paraded as fish. Jamaicans, myself included, are very disconnected from this fish that has become synonymous with our food culture.

I am a writer, and because Newfoundland and Jamaica are the two places I am most familiar with, my work centres around both islands.

While doing research for a new project, I was struck yet again by what I do not know about cod, Jamaica and Newfoundland. Another myth waiting to be burst wide open — that Black people are new to Newfoundland and Labrador. Or we weren't here during the slave trade.

As it turned out, there was a lot to learn.

It started in the 16th century, during the transatlantic slave trade, when empires were built through the enslavement of Black people and the brutal exploitation of their labour.

England, France, Portugal and Spain were major players in the slave trade. For centuries, these nations fished our waters and brought their ships into Newfoundland ports.

Those ships' crews included Black, enslaved people.

I learned how, for hundreds of years, Newfoundland cod fed Black slaves in the Caribbean. The slaves harvested sugar cane. That sugar cane was processed and turned into products that became staples in Newfoundland cooking and cuisine — molasses, rum.

I learned that French and English Newfoundland settlements were founded by Lords and Merchants who relied on stolen, unpaid slave labour.

Moreover, I learned that the exploited work of my forefathers helped build this province that I now call home.

In my fiction I explore underrepresented voices that challenge the accepted normal in society. The prevailing and reinforced early Newfoundland narrative is that of the struggles and oppression faced by English, French and Irish settlers. But we know now that early Newfoundland was not as white-washed as we had been brought up to believe.

It is a disservice to my ancestry and therefore, my place in Newfoundland if the dark side of the cod, rum and the molasses aren't remembered as well.

History, however, is only changed when a more complete story can be told.

The teaching and re-telling of early Newfoundland and Labrador history should now include the stories of all the people who lived here. Our history should also tell of the context behind some of the ingredients we "dies for". Screech and molasses are ingrained in the fabric of the Newfoundlanders' DNA and cherished identity. But there is never any mention of how these products became a mainstay in the culture.

It is a disservice to my ancestry and therefore, my place in Newfoundland if the dark side of the cod, rum and the molasses aren't remembered as well.

Remembering the role that Newfoundland, and Newfoundlanders, played in the slave trade will not erase the history of the hard-working early settlers. It cannot change the fact that many in the outport were exploited by merchants and England. But it will let those who look like me know that we were here, and we helped to build this place. And most importantly, that we belong.

I have come face to face with the cod fish a couple times. Once was during a Screech-in. The other, during a turbulent cod jigging excursion which left me a few pounds lighter from seasickness but weighted down by a half dozen spotted Atlantic cod.

Both times I looked for the monstrous fish face. One fish had the beginnings of a beard but that was nothing to fear. The beard was more reminiscent of that stray hair that forms on your older aunty's chin and not that of a lumberjack.

A fully bearded fish is something to fear, I told Mummy, but nothing nuh wrong wid saltfish head.

With pleasure I dispelled that cod myth.

Perhaps it is time that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians to take a closer look at their history — the whole cod, head and all. The monster lurking there may be difficult to face but as we come to understand it — nothing to fear.

