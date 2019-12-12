It's not a question of being for or against development in general, writes Ward 2 Councillor Hope Jamieson, but requiring that development aligns with the future that we as residents want to build. (Sonco Group)

When you love something, you want to protect it.

And I am so glad that I'm not alone in wanting to protect the special thing that we have in downtown St. John's. It's the reason I choose to live here. It is my home. It is the thing that makes our beautiful city different from any other place on earth.

In that spirit, when there is a proposal that I feel jeopardizes the unique quality of this wonderful place, I oppose it.

As a city councillor, I know that the people I represent want the same thing that I do: a vibrant, thriving downtown that embodies the spirit of this place.

I have not wavered in my belief that the proposal is one which does not align with the needs and priorities of our residents. Though I disagree strongly with the final decision, it was made in good faith through democratic means.

So it's a natural conclusion to reject going down the road of considering, for example, the added height and bulk of a hotel on top of the Atlantic Place parking garage, which will further contribute to feeling walled-off from the harbour and dominate over the structures which create the character we hold dear.

Some say we must be pro-development to stimulate the economy during these tough times.

I would argue that if we do not insist that developments we sanction respect and preserve what sets us apart, we risk losing further long-term opportunities for economic prosperity.

We have a choice between the short-term, one-off benefit and the long-view big-picture future of our city. It's not a question of being for or against development in general, but requiring that development aligns with the future that we as residents want to build.

Opportunities for public input

It's relevant to go into detail about the process this application went through because much of the discourse doesn't capture the opportunities for public input that took place.

The proposal first came to council through Committee of the Whole in September 2018. Three members of council (me, Coun. Maggie Burton and Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary) voted against even considering the proposal, with the eight other council members voting in favour.

Having lost that fight, the proposal went to a land use assessment report (LUAR) and was examined by the Built Heritage Experts Panel . Media covered this extensively at that time and council received quite a bit of feedback.

Next, the LUAR was sent to a public meeting on Dec. 11, 2019.

This was not, as some have stated, during 'Snowmageddon,' but more than a month before. This meeting, just like all public meetings conducted by the city, was advertised for three weeks prior in The Telegram, as well as through the city's social media and email lists. Properties within 150 metres received a written notice. These are the normal procedures for publicizing any meeting of this kind.

The minutes from the Dec. 11 meeting came to council on Jan. 27. Coun. Burton's motion to reject, seconded by me, was defeated 5-6. Further staff recommendations were debated by council on Feb. 17, again being approved with a narrowly split vote.

An artist's rendition of what the Park Hotel would look like above the Atlantic Place parking garage. (Sonco Group)

The commissioner's hearing on the hotel was held on March 11, 2020. Again, while it's been said this took place during the distraction of COVID, this was before the restrictions were brought in. Final approval of the project came two weeks ago, after 18 months of proceedings and multiple opportunities for the public to comment.

I agree this development is not the right one for the well-being of our city.

Now, we see a motion to rescind the approval of the Atlantic Place proposal, which presents a conundrum.

The character of our downtown is a non-renewable resource — and a major driving force behind our exceedingly valuable and growing tourism industry.

As such, it stands to be a much-needed sustainable economic driver for our future, not to mention contributing greatly to the livability of our city. It is not to be meddled with lightly. I agree that this decision was a poor, short-sighted one.

But it cannot be said that there was not ample opportunity for the public to comment and to share their concerns. We have given voice to those concerns in the public chamber on multiple occasions, and by a narrow margin, those concerns were dismissed.

Development needs to be done with residents

I ran for council in part because I felt that development was being done to, not with, the residents of our city. I have fought hard to improve the quality and quantity of engagement that we do on development, budgeting, and other matters.

On the subject of the Atlantic Place proposal, a failure of decision-making, rather than of process, took place. While I am frustrated along with the many residents I have heard from since the vote, it was a democratic decision that followed appropriate protocols for public engagement.

It must be said that I see many opportunities to improve our engagement processes. In fact, the new St. John's development regulations include a requirement for developers to conduct engagement with neighbours prior to even submitting an application.

Regrettably, the new regulations have been held up at the provincial level for over 15 months and so have not yet taken legal effect.

The Atlantic Place proposal first came to St. John's city council in September 2018. (Mark Quinn/ CBC)

Decision was made in good faith

I have not wavered in my belief that the proposal is one which does not align with the needs and priorities of our residents. Though I disagree strongly with the final decision, it was made in good faith through democratic means.

I fear that it undermines confidence in the reliability of council to go back on decisions already made when due process was followed.

If the Atlantic Place proposal is a choice between the immediately available versus the long view, the rescission vote is similar. It may respond to the justifiable dissatisfaction of the public with the decision. But it risks undermining the credibility of council in the long run, the consequences of which are serious and far-reaching.

I hear often when discretionary matters are considered in public (as per our engagement requirements), "The city should follow its own rules!"

We should. The effects of doing otherwise could stretch further than the view down to the harbour.

