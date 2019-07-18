Unnamed experts and unsupported conclusions: The Greene report is wrong on teacher education

Selected schools that were to field test Alberta's new kindergarten to Grade 4 curriculum, will have to wait a little longer. (weedezign/Shutterstock )

This column is an opinion by Toni Doyle and Leslie Redmond, who teach in the Faculty of Education at Memorial University. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ.

Since teaching reading is so complex, why are the conclusions about it in the Greene report so simple? As the esteemed reading researcher and teacher educator Louisa Moats famously said "Teaching reading is rocket science."

To teach reading effectively teachers must understand the complex cognitive and linguistic underpinnings of reading development and the research on effective reading instructional practices that inform effective teaching. This is central to our efforts in the Faculty of Education in preparing teachers to teach reading.

As professors specializing in reading development and instruction, we were surprised to read that "Experts and parents have indicated to PERT that the new reading and math specialists added in response to Now is the Time were necessary because K-6 classroom teachers no longer graduate from Memorial with adequate skills to teach these subjects. New graduates also require professional development before they can teach math or reading."

We respect the views of parents who know better than anyone the struggles their children may encounter in learning to read, as well as the struggles that they may face in accessing timely assessment and responsive instructional resources for their children. Based on indicators of provincial reading assessment, reading achievement is certainly an important issue in our province.

The Greene report, however, provides no evidence that parents lay the blame on teacher preparation.

Conclusion has already been drawn

The report cites that unnamed "experts" also make this claim, yet no evidence is provided to substantiate it. Further, the report calls for a review of the quality of teacher education at Memorial by an independent expert; yet, the PERT committee, without evidence, has already drawn its conclusion.

The leap in logic that led the committee behind the Greene report to conclude that university preparation is solely responsible for teacher effectiveness in the field ignores the complexities of the education system in which classroom teachers take up professional practice.

Our faculty, like many faculties of education, offers students a bachelor's degree that prepares generalist teachers to teach in the primary and elementary grades. In Canadian universities, teachers normally take one or two courses in a wide variety of subject areas that mirrors the teaching duties that they are expected to undertake. With respect to reading, our students take one course specific to reading instruction.

We are acutely aware that one course in reading instruction cannot produce "expert teachers" with the in-depth knowledge needed for meeting the realities in current classroom environments. Nonetheless, we use this important opportunity as a time to immerse our students in current research on the science of reading, to help them to begin to understand the complexities of reading development and reading instruction for diverse learners.

There is a concerning lack of transparency regarding the data that presumably informed this conclusion as no list of submissions is publicly available

Initial teacher education programs provide a basis for establishing a groundwork that, through teacher experience and further study, can support the development of expertise. The current model of inclusion in the schools places incredible demands on the classroom teacher to respond to the needs of diverse readers. It is not surprising that teachers in today's classrooms may not feel fully prepared or supported in meeting the reading instructional needs of diverse learners.

At both the undergraduate and graduate level, we use the most current research evidence in supporting teachers in enhancing reading achievement in the province. We are proud of our graduates who bring state-of-the-art knowledge to the field.

It must be recognized, however, that teacher effectiveness and student achievement is influenced by dynamic factors inherent to complex systems such as the provincial education system.

The quality of curriculum documents that direct teachers' instructional focus, curriculum materials provided to teachers, ongoing professional development in the field and the level of professional supports to classroom teachers to address student's needs are among many factors that affect educational outcomes. These influences on teacher practice fall under the direction of the Department of Education or the school board employing the teacher.

School boards do indeed need to complement new teachers' initial preparation to familiarize teachers with jurisdiction-specific matters, such as acquainting new teachers with particular curriculum materials used at a given point of time. Employers also play an important role in supporting teachers' lifelong professional learning. This is most effective when it aligns with research evidence for broadening and deepening teacher knowledge about reading development and instruction.

The Faculty of Education responded to the recommendation of the Premier's Task Force on Improving Educational Outcomes: Now is the Time calling for the preparation of reading specialists. Graduate programming is now available to all teachers who are interested in deepening their knowledge of the science of reading to help meet the needs of all students.

State-of-the-art knowledge is in the field

This report, like other provincial reviews of education before it, also made many recommendations such as the provision of timely and appropriate assessment for students with reading difficulty, increases in instructional supports for these students, the revision of curriculum documents to improve the clarity and specificity of learning outcomes, a refocusing of the content of reading instruction, and improving systems of reporting educational progress to parents and the community—to highlight a few. Many of these recommendations remain unresolved.

The alarmist and flawed conclusion drawn in the Greene report, directly and solely linking teacher education in the university to teacher practice and student achievement in reading, eclipses the complexity of the many influences on teacher practice.

There is also a concerning lack of transparency regarding the data that presumably informed this conclusion as no list of submissions is publicly available.

A thoughtful consideration of student reading achievement would also include the broader influences of jurisdictional authorities such as the department of education and the school boards in which teachers work.

The path to improving reading achievement in our province requires the concerted effort and actions of many.

An open and transparent dialogue on the respective contributions and challenges of those contributing to teacher knowledge and student reading achievement is what is really needed.