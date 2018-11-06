Time to review how much ophthalmologists can bill, politicians say

When John Haggie went to medical school, replacing a cornea took an hour and a half under a general anesthetic. It's not that way anymore.

"Now it's anywhere from 12-20 minutes, and it's done under local anesthesia," said the now health minister.

What hasn't changed is what the ophthalmologist gets paid — the $740 fee remains the same.

"[That] may represent reasonable compensation for an hour and a half, but for 15 minutes, there is a discussion to be had around that," said Haggie.

Ophthalmologists are some of the highest billing doctors in the province. Five of the top 10 billing doctors are ophthalmologists, including the top biller in the province last year.

Ophthalmologist Chris Jackman billed $2.8 million last year, more than any other doctors in the province. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Dr. Christoper Jackman billed $2.8 million.

CBC News obtained the data after a four year battle with the province and doctors to make it public.

Opposition agrees with reviewing fees

Tony Wakeham is the finance critic for the Progressive Conservative opposition. He also used to run Labrador-Grenfell Health.

He agrees that increases in efficiency makes it time to rethink what the province pays ophthalmologists, but he stopped short of saying the fees should be cut.

"There may need to a be a review of that type of thing," he said.

"That's something that the NLMA with its physicians and government need to sit down and talk about."

Fees under negotiation

Right now, the province and doctors are in negotiations and the fees they charge are part of that discussion.

"By and large, reducing fees has been extremely challenging," said Haggie.

Health Minister John Haggie says there's a discussion to be had around ophthalmologists' billings. (Gary Locke/CBC)

It's not just cornea replacements. There are other surgical procedures that have become easier and quicker to do, and those fees will be part of the discussion as well.

The group representing all doctors says it's open to discussions but the fees need to be competitive.

"Those are really difficult conversations for us to have amongst ourselves, as well as with the public," said Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald, the president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association.

Getting enough ophthalmologists has already been a struggle. One of the reasons Jackman said he bills so much is because other doctors have left and he's had to take on more patients.

The waiting list for some procedures is years long.

Dr. Charlene Fitzgerald is the head of the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association. (Jonny Hodder.CBC)

"Ultimately if we cannot attract physicians by paying them adequately, then something needs to change," said Fitzgerald.

Analysis done by CBC showed that ophthalmologists, on average, bill more than any other specialty.

Excluding part-time or fill-in physicians, the average ophthalmologist billed $919,000 in 2018-19, the last year for which the province has compiled the information.

That's higher than any other specialty.

An Ontario survey of doctors found that ophthalmologists also had the highest overhead, accounting for almost half their billings.

Their overhead is higher because they require much more specialized and expensive equipment.

Newfoundland and Labrador has agreed to allow ophthalmologists to do more cataract surgeries in their own facilities rather than requiring it be done at a hospital, something the ophthalmologists say will allow them to see more patients and reduce wait times.

